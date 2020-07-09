Reach, the UK’s largest newspaper group who counts publications such as The Mirror and Express have announced they will be cutting 550 staff, due to revenue cuts during Covid-19.

Despite some improvement to sales this June, the group has reported a 29.5% downturn in its revenue for the second quarter of 2020.

Cutbacks on staff are intended for the company to save £35m a year. All pay cuts due to Covid will end, except for board members who will continue to have a 20% reduction in pay.

Chief executive of the group Jim Mullen said: “Structural change in the media sector has accelerated during the pandemic and this has resulted in increased adoption of our digital products. However, due to reduced advertising demand, we have not seen commensurate increases in digital revenue.

“To meet these challenges and to accelerate our customer value strategy, we have completed plans to transform the business and are ready to begin the process of implementation. Regrettably, these plans involve a reduction in our workforce and we will ensure all impacted colleagues are treated with fairness and respect throughout the forthcoming consultation process.”

Reach plan to create a new self-service digital advertising platform and will continue to invest in their local news website InYourArea.