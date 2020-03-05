Research methods for internal communicators – 30th April 2020

With the rising adoption of Microsoft Office 365 within organisations and a recognition for increased use of data and insights to create and develop strategic campaigns, our half-day Research Methods and Techniques for Internal Communicators workshop will have you coming away with more confidence in how to design research to give you the insight you need to tell the right story and secure buy-in from your teams.

This workshop is for you if:

You have responsibility for designing and delivering internal communications campaigns

You would like to better understand how research can help inform your approach

If you’re working towards a strategic approach in internal communications

Head of content at simply communicate Lisa Pantelli and Bonamy Waddell of Bon Insight will be the facilitators of this workshop.

The event runs from 9:30am- 1:00pm at a London location (TBC) and tickets are free for simplynetwork members or £495 for non-members.

Book your place here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/research-methods-for-internal-communicators-tickets-98385623047

About Lisa Pantelli

Lisa Pantelli is an award-winning employee engagement and internal communications specialist with over 12 years’ experience in delivering communications and engagement programmes. She has been head of content at simply communicate since January 2020.

Having worked on behalf of some of the world’s most recognisable and fast-growing brands, she has a wealth of experience in helping businesses address a wide-range of communications objectives. Current and previous clients have included: SABIC, Saudi Aramco, BNP Paribas Wealth Management, LEGO Foundation, L’Oreal, O2, University of Northampton, Virgin Atlantic, Discovery Networks, EDF Energy, MAC Aids Foundation, Honeywell, the NHS, American Express, Sky Sports and Samsung.

About Bonamy Waddell

Bonamy is an independent research, data and insights consultant. She works with clients who want to understand their data better – delivering impartial insight to enable evidence-based decision making. Following an initial scoping, her approach is largely split into 3 phases – research & discovery, analysis and recommendations. She has experience in survey creation and analysis, trends research, audience profiling and more – delivering actionable insights to her clients. She has worked on employee engagement projects, membership analysis, and more for clients such as the British Pharmacological Society, WISE Campaign, PTSD Resolution, the Greater Brighton MET College and the Brighton Chamber of Commerce.

Bonamy’s background is in data and marketing. Prior to self-employment, she spent 20 years working for international organisations including BMG Music Publishing, L’Oréal and most recently global PR agency Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K). Founding Bon Insight has allowed her to follow her passion of data storytelling, working with like-minded clients and individuals.