Marc Wright, simplycommunicate founder & consultant

As we head into another recession, we know that many of our readers are finding themselves out of work. While research does suggest that there will be significant growth in the freelance and contingent market, for those who are looking for their next opportunity, the market feels undoubtedly overwhelming and unsettling.

In this article, we hear from Jean Burke, a psychotherapist and executive coach. Jean was speaking at an event hosted by Virginia Hicks and the Comma Partners team during which we explored why resilience matters and how it can help you feel in a good place for your next role.