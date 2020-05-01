Resilience and You

simply founder, Marc Wright recently joined the Comma Partners team to learn more about why we need to build resilience during the Covid crisis. In this piece, we hear from Jean Burke, a psychotherapist and executive coach.

THE AUTHOR

Marc Wright, simplycommunicate founder & consultant

Marc started his career in television. He wrote and produced the drama 20 Steps to Better Business for the BBC, and his passion for the way organisations work led him to run a series of agencies including Crown and MCA which was sold to WPP in 2001. He is author of the Gower Handbook of Internal Communications and is a former President of IABC EMENA. He founded simplycommunicate in 2005.

As we head into another recession, we know that many of our readers are finding themselves out of work. While research does suggest that there will be significant growth in the freelance and contingent market, for those who are looking for their next opportunity, the market feels undoubtedly overwhelming and unsettling.

In this article, we hear from Jean Burke, a psychotherapist and executive coach. Jean was speaking at an event hosted by Virginia Hicks and the Comma Partners team during which we explored why resilience matters and how it can help you feel in a good place for your next role.

The rest of this article is available on our member portal. Click here 

What we’re talking about…

Browse the type of content you can expect as a member of our community

View All Resources

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Analysis & Metrics

Advice and guidance on undertaking analysis and measuring success of your digital workplace.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Culture & Engagement

Creating inspiring and positive workplaces by powerfully combining technology and people.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Project Management

Practical advice, templates and support to help you design and deliver a world-class digital workplace.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Diversity & Inclusion

Workplaces excel when they embrace diversity. Get guidance to help you build truly diverse businesses at all levels.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Strategy & Leadership

Helping you deliver a strategically-driven approach accross all aspects of your digital workplace.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Channels

Maximise the impact and reach of your communication channels with case studies, research and tips.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Content

Ideas and the latest trends for delivering content with an impact.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Technology & Platforms

Members get a wealth of information, case studies and insight on how others have made different platforms work.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Technologies of the future

What do we need to be planning ahead for? Everything you need to know about workplace technology of the future.

Browse >>

Get access

Want to read this content? Find out about becoming a member of our comminity for IC professionals, leaders and I.T specialists

Learn More

If you are seeking information to support you with communication strategies within your organisation then take it further than our online resources. Find out how our team of experts can join with your to discover solutions, develop ideas and deliver change.

simplyconsulting

Content for IC professionals, leaders and IT specialists direct to your inbox

Sign up to our newsletter