Resilience and You
simply founder, Marc Wright recently joined the Comma Partners team to learn more about why we need to build resilience during the Covid crisis. In this piece, we hear from Jean Burke, a psychotherapist and executive coach.
THE AUTHOR
Marc Wright, simplycommunicate founder & consultant
Marc started his career in television. He wrote and produced the drama 20 Steps to Better Business for the BBC, and his passion for the way organisations work led him to run a series of agencies including Crown and MCA which was sold to WPP in 2001. He is author of the Gower Handbook of Internal Communications and is a former President of IABC EMENA. He founded simplycommunicate in 2005.
As we head into another recession, we know that many of our readers are finding themselves out of work. While research does suggest that there will be significant growth in the freelance and contingent market, for those who are looking for their next opportunity, the market feels undoubtedly overwhelming and unsettling.
In this article, we hear from Jean Burke, a psychotherapist and executive coach. Jean was speaking at an event hosted by Virginia Hicks and the Comma Partners team during which we explored why resilience matters and how it can help you feel in a good place for your next role.
The rest of this article is available on our member portal. Click here
What we’re talking about…
Browse the type of content you can expect as a member of our community
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Analysis & Metrics
Advice and guidance on undertaking analysis and measuring success of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Culture & Engagement
Creating inspiring and positive workplaces by powerfully combining technology and people.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Project Management
Practical advice, templates and support to help you design and deliver a world-class digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Diversity & Inclusion
Workplaces excel when they embrace diversity. Get guidance to help you build truly diverse businesses at all levels.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Strategy & Leadership
Helping you deliver a strategically-driven approach accross all aspects of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Channels
Maximise the impact and reach of your communication channels with case studies, research and tips.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Content
Ideas and the latest trends for delivering content with an impact.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technology & Platforms
Members get a wealth of information, case studies and insight on how others have made different platforms work.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technologies of the future
What do we need to be planning ahead for? Everything you need to know about workplace technology of the future.
Browse >>
Get access
Want to read this content? Find out about becoming a member of our comminity for IC professionals, leaders and I.T specialists
If you are seeking information to support you with communication strategies within your organisation then take it further than our online resources. Find out how our team of experts can join with your to discover solutions, develop ideas and deliver change.