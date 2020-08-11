Learnings from the event industry. How internal communicators can transition to engaging hybrid events
Having produced and run two large events this year, simplyIC and simplysummit, as a team we have had to learn how to think differently, solve new problems and create ways of engaging people across the globe at a time where we are competing for their attention.
Planning for such events is hard. It takes more time and planning than we could have ever imagined 12 months ago. It’s been a tough year for events, but, with a challenge, comes opportunity.
In this podcast, we speak to DRP Group producer Victoria Phillips, who shares with us her story of what it’s taken to make the shift from in-person, to virtual event production.
If you’re looking at upskilling your team, or looking for ways to bring your internal events to life
simplycommunicate members can listen to the podcast here. Not a member? Sign-up to join us.
THE AUTHOR
Lisa Pantelli, head of content & community
What we’re talking about…
Browse the type of content you can expect as a member of our community
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Analysis & Metrics
Advice and guidance on undertaking analysis and measuring success of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Culture & Engagement
Creating inspiring and positive workplaces by powerfully combining technology and people.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Project Management
Practical advice, templates and support to help you design and deliver a world-class digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Diversity & Inclusion
Workplaces excel when they embrace diversity. Get guidance to help you build truly diverse businesses at all levels.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Strategy & Leadership
Helping you deliver a strategically-driven approach accross all aspects of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Channels
Maximise the impact and reach of your communication channels with case studies, research and tips.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Content
Ideas and the latest trends for delivering content with an impact.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technology & Platforms
Members get a wealth of information, case studies and insight on how others have made different platforms work.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technologies of the future
What do we need to be planning ahead for? Everything you need to know about workplace technology of the future.
Browse >>