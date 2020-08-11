Having produced and run two large events this year, simplyIC and simplysummit, as a team we have had to learn how to think differently, solve new problems and create ways of engaging people across the globe at a time where we are competing for their attention.

Planning for such events is hard. It takes more time and planning than we could have ever imagined 12 months ago. It’s been a tough year for events, but, with a challenge, comes opportunity.

In this podcast, we speak to DRP Group producer Victoria Phillips, who shares with us her story of what it’s taken to make the shift from in-person, to virtual event production.

If you’re looking at upskilling your team, or looking for ways to bring your internal events to life