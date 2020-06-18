Richard Parmenter joins DRPG’s board of directors

It has been announced that DRPG’s Richard Parmenter has joined the global creative communication agency’s board of directors. Parmenter has been at the agency for over 15 years and will now oversee all business support areas in the company in his newly appointed role as director of group services.

Parmenter started working at simply’s partner DRPG at 16 years of age as a technician, before moving to head of lighting. He then worked in production management and as an executive assistant. Since January this year, he is director of group service and as a new member to the board, he will work with the other members to deliver insights into keeping the success business running efficiently.

Richard Parmenter

Richard Parmenter said, “It’s an amazing opportunity after being with business for so many years. To join the board of directors and be able to work with everyone across the business to help deliver our vision is a privilege. Obviously there have been challenges this year, but the focus of 2020 remains a positive transformation within group services, ensuring we are at the forefront in delivering our cutting-edge strategy, creating an exceptional service, supporting our team and our clients and ensuring their ongoing safety and wellbeing. DRPG is on an incredible journey of growth and I am extremely excited to play an integral part of this company’s future.”

Dale Parmenter, group CEO, commented, “Having lived the business since he started at just 16, nobody knows the company and our values as intimately as Richard. He will be an asset to the board to ensure the futureproofing and development of DRPG in its exciting 40th year as well as ensuring the continued integrity of the group throughout our global expansion.”