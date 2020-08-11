Internal communications platform business Banan a tag has created The Internal Communications Salary Report 202 1 with Staffbase and in partnership with Brilliant Ink , showing working trends and salary insights for professionals working in IC.

There were 723 respondents who took part between July-August 2021, predominantly from the United States, United Kingdom & Northern Ireland, Canada and Australia, as well as a small number of respondents from 29 other countries.

From those surveyed, who were mostly full-time, in-house IC professionals, it was noted that, an average, for every $1 earned by an IC professional in the United States, $1.06 was earned in Australia, and only 61 cents would be earned by those in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. The average salary taken from all of the respondents was $87,637 (around £64,600).

For the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, only seven percent of the respondents were classified as ‘high earners’ – those earning more than $130,000 per annum. All of those had at least 11 years of professional experience. This sharply contrasted with Australia, where 57 percent of those with similar experience were in the top earner bracket, and 65 percent in the United States.

Other data from the report revealed that for every 1,000 employees in a business, there would be on average around one person working in internal comms. It also noted that those who reported into the Chief Marketing Officer, rather than Human Resources or Corporate Communications, would tend to earn more.

Furthermore, those surveyed felt, on average, that salary was the fourth most important factor as their reason for working in IC at a particular company. More important aspects were the culture of the business, flexibility, and meaningful work. It is important to note that salary was more important to those with less experience and lower wages, behind company culture and professional growth.

Further insights show that 41 percent of those surveyed felt they didn’t have the tools to properly measure their impact, and 45 percent of the highest earners had the word director in their job title.

You can download the report for free, here.