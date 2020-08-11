Slack to become the interface for Salesforce Customer 360

Following on from speculation last week, Salesforce has today confirmed it is to acquire slack for £20.6bn.

Stewart Butterfield, Slack’s chief executive and co-founder, said the deal offered a “massive” opportunity. “As software plays a more and more critical role in the performance of every organisation, we share a vision of reduced complexity, increased power and flexibility, and ultimately a greater degree of alignment and organisational agility,” he told investors.

Marc Benioff, his counterpart at Salesforce, said: “Stewart and his team have built one of the most beloved platforms in enterprise software history, with an incredible ecosystem around it.

“This is a match made in heaven. Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of enterprise software and transform the way everyone works in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world.”

Analyst responses to the news have been mixed. For both Slack and Salesforce, the move is hugely driven to move them into a position where they can better compete with Microsoft. However, Microsoft has seen the adoption of M365 over the course of 2020 skyrocket whilst Slack has struggled this year. In July, Slack filed a complaint in the European Union accusing Microsoft of illegally bundling Teams into Office 365 in a way that blocks its removal by customers who may prefer Slack.

Slack will be deeply integrated into every Salesforce Cloud. As the new interface for Salesforce Customer 360, Slack will transform how people communicate, collaborate and take action on customer information across Salesforce as well as information from all of their other business apps.