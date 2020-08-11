Salesforce is the latest tech giant to announce a permanent move to flexible working practices

In late August 2020, Salesforce, a leading cloud-based, software-as-a-service company, announced that its employees may work from home until at least July 31.

In an email to their teams, Brent Hyder, Salesforce president and chief people officer, explained this decision saying: “We understand that moving our offices to our homes is not always easy or comfortable—especially for those with families at home or for those who are feeling isolated—and we’re working hard to address the unique needs of our employees during this time.”

In addition, to support people with this transformation, they offered all employees $250 for office tools and equipment.

This week, it announced the decision to hybrid working practices has been made permanent.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Salesforce has announced that its employees may work “remotely part or full time after the pandemic” and the company will scale back its “real-estate footprint as a result.” The Wall Street Journal added, “Salesforce expects more than 65% of its workforce to come into the office only one to three days a week in the future, up from 40% before the pandemic.”

In a company blog post, Hyder wrote, “As we enter a new year, we must continue to go forward with agility, creativity and a beginner’s mind—and that includes how we cultivate our culture. An immersive workspace is no longer limited to a desk in our Towers; the 9-to-5 workday is dead.”

Based upon employee feedback, Salesforce said it will enact the following policies to offer employees “flexibility in how, when and where they work with three ways of working”:

Flex : When it’s safe to return to the office, employees around the globe will work flex. This means they’ll be in the office one to three days per week for team collaboration, customer meetings and presentations.

: When it’s safe to return to the office, employees around the globe will work flex. This means they’ll be in the office one to three days per week for team collaboration, customer meetings and presentations. Fully Remote: For employees who don’t live near an office or have roles that don’t require an office, they will work remotely full-time.

For employees who don’t live near an office or have roles that don’t require an office, they will work remotely full-time. Office-based: The smallest population of the workforce will work from an office location four to five days per week if they’re in roles that require it.

It’s a sensible move to make if it is to continue on its innovation path. Its recent acquisition of Slack has certainly opened up more opportunities, and part of this will of course be to attract and retain high-performing people, many of which will be drawn to the flexible working culture.

The move follows the likes of BP, Siemens and Amazon, all of which have announced permanent flexible working policies.

In the case of Amazon, they have recently announced plans to build a second headquarters in Northern Virginia, which would offer a wide array of accommodations for people when they return to the office. The project is a massive $2.5 billion mixed-use office and retail complex, which could house about 25,000 employees and include three 22-story office and retail buildings. An outdoors theme will include woodlands, an amphitheatre, walking paths, extensive bike parking and a dog run.

