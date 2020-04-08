Schools in the US ban Zoom in favour of Teams

Schools in the US have decided to ban the use of video communications service Zoom in the classrooms, due to concerns over privacy and security. The New York City’s Department of Education has advised that Microsoft teams should be used as their replacement and educators are being trained up on the software.

Zoom had seen a wave in popularity since the COVID-19 crisis. Techradar reported that Zoom had 10 million users at the end of last year and now have a staggering 200 million+ users since March this year. But with the highs came the lows for the video service, when their approach to privacy and security came into question. Many schools across the US had been using Zoom as a way to continue teaching their classes, but after a number of incidents that saw some classes getting hacked, or “Zoom-bombing” as it has become known, educators have turned to Microsoft teams as they are suitably a safer option and compliant with FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act).

It was also reported that Zoom does not use end-to-end encryption of calls, despite claiming to do so and they further stirred concerns when they were found to be routing calls through China. The company’s CEO and founder Eric Yuan acknowledged their privacy and security shortfalls in a blog post last week and shared their proposed solutions.

Microsoft teams already play host to over 44 million daily teams users and now it seems that number will no doubt increase with schools across the Atlantic signing up.

