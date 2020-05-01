Following feedback gathered from employees, Siemens has announced employees can choose to work from anywhere for two to three days of the working week.

Global automation company, Siemens, announces company-wide remote working options for 140,000 of its staff.

Responding to the findings from an employee survey, the decision is seen as an opportunity to utilise technologies to empower people to choose where they work.

Roland Busch, deputy CEO and labour director of Siemens said in a tweet “#Covid19 gives us a chance to reshape our world and reimagine work. To empower @Siemens employees to perform their best, our #newnormal working model will offer 2-3 days mobile working.” Bush added, “The coronavirus crisis has triggered a surge in digitalization. We’ve always had mobile working at Siemens, but now we’re taking it a step further. The basis for this forward-looking working model is further development of our corporate culture. These changes will also be associated with a different leadership style, one that focuses on outcomes rather than on time spent at the office.”

Siemens has around 385,000 in over 200 countries worldwide. At least 140,000 are anticipated to take on the new working approach. Since the pandemic, many companies have been open to not only flexible working a few times a week but for the foreseeable future.

Data in support of remote working is on the increase.

