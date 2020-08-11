The flagship IC event tackled the biggest issues in IC right now.

On 16 November, simplycommunicate held simplyEXP, a flagship event on the internal communications calendar focusing on how to improve the digital experience, in particular the digital experience.

Through a raft of case studies, expert insights, and roundtables, attendees were able to discuss the challenges they have engaging employees, as well as being offered actionable advice on how to increase adoption and retention, and how their intranet capabilities can be maximised.

The day began with, and ended with, keynote speakers. In the morning attendees heard from recently appointed Ipsos MORI CEO Kelly Beaver, who focused on going beyond the digital experience and looking at other areas which are critical to employees now, and in the future. The day ended with award-winning comedian Jayde Adams.

In the morning, Nicole Alvino, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of platinum sponsor Firstup, spoke about engine orchestration and how to push content to the right people at the right time in your organisation, followed by Neil Morgan from mining firm Glencore, who was joined by Dave Fletcher, Director, Enterprise Services at intranet integrator Beezy, built for Office 365 and SharePoint. They discussed personalising the digital experience.

In the afternoon, Cathrin Lemoine, Global IC Lead at Dr Martens, spoke about launching Backstage, an integrated app with ‘rebellious’ intent, and how it made use of the ‘chaos’ at the iconic bootwear brand, followed by Kirsty Walden and Gemma Saint, both from Virgin Media O2, who spoke about the biggest merger in telecoms history and how they got Virgin Media onto the Workplace from Meta platform for the first time through innovative approaches. They were joined by Cai Kjaer, CEO at SWOOP Analytics, a company that has helped Virgin Media O2 cut through the noise and present what employees are really thinking and wanting.

Finally, Matthew Boyd, Product Evangelist at employee experience platform Unily, looked at how engagement automation can maximise your impact as an internal communicator.

Throughout the day, speakers were facilitated by simply hosts Marc Wright (simplycommunicate founder), and Kate Isichei, global IC consultant. There were also two roundtables during the day which focused on the entire spectrum of themes and areas relevant to people working in internal comms.

And people who could not attend the event in person were also able to watch simplyEXP virtually, too. During the breaks, virtual attendees were taken to the simply studio to gain more insights from speakers and attendees on the day.

Attendee Frank Schiller, Head of Corporate Communications at NATO Allied Command Control (ACT), stated:

“simplyEXP was really useful and informative for me. It’s interesting to see how tech can enable internal communicators to reach people in different working environments, locations and languages.

“simply events are always good to connect with people and hear about the latest trends in the industry.”

Members will be given a raft of resources from the event, as well as resources from simplySUMMIT, held on 15 November, including recordings of the speakers facilitated by detailed write ups. To make the most of this, go to our Community area on the website and found out more here.