simply communicate is presenting regular online training courses and materials to the Internal Communications industry. Over time and especially in the wake of the current pandemic, we have learnt more about the need and value for our community to be well versed in the tools and platforms being designed to help make our jobs that little bit easier.

Due to popular demand, we are rolling out weekly training on Microsoft teams, a product that continues to gain momentum and is being deployed across organisations globally. In our 90 minute virtual training, our team explores the ins and outs of the platform and how you can best use it in your everyday work.

The training will cover:

What is Teams?​

The Teams Tour: What, why, how, when​

Teams Hacks​

Tips and tricks to getting the best out of Teams​

The Big Questions​

Ensuring a sustainable and successful Teams rollout​

Shareable collateral​

Screen tips, FAQs, Key Messaging, Manager’s FAQ

To book your place on our next training session, click here.

simplynetwork members and NHS workers and supporters go free. Contact simply’s Stew Donovan to claim your free spot.