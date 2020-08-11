Check out the latest news from our world.

1. Microsoft launch an employee engagement tool with the Josh Bersin Company

This week, Microsoft announced that they have collaborated with the HR analyst-led organisation The Josh Bersin Company, and created an employee engagement assessment tool that leaders can use to examine their employee experience and assess which yields the biggest impact.

The free assessment gives respondents a customised report after completion which shows their employee experience maturity level compared to industry benchmarks taken from a survey obtained from the participation of 950 organisations and different industries across APAC and EMEA. Results from the tool are broken down into four employee experience maturity levels and respondents will receive tailored recommendations on practices and technologies to consider implementing in order to reach a higher level of maturity.

The Josh Bersin Company carried out research that was commissioned by Microsoft, called the definite guide to employee experience , which looked at key messages, practices and interesting findings. Results showed that companies who implement employee experience and technology best practices are 5.1 times more likely to engage and retain their workforce, 4.3 times more likely to innovate effectively, and 2.2 times more likely to exceed financial targets.

Access the assessment tool here.

2. New Slack developments announced At the recent Dreamforce event, Salesforce’s own conference, Slack announced new developments and releases to their audience for this year. Salesforce purchased the business communication platform less than a year ago and while it appears to be very much its own product, Salesforce have put their stamp on it and have added many features. Clips, is now being pushed into general availability, where you can create and share audio recordings across the platform any time, within any channel and through direct message. Slack Connect for free users has been fairly limited, but now they can engage with workers on paid plans, opening the pool further to collaboration. Coming a bit later in 2022 is GovSlack, a version that runs in a government-certified cloud environment, complying with the highest security and operational requirements of the US federal government, including FedRAMP High and DoD IL4 certifications.

3. Dr.Martens to speak at simplySUMMIT 2021 simply advisory board member Cathrin Lemoine from DR. Martens, has joined the lineup for our upcoming event on November 16th. Cathrin will be sharing her creative personalised digital workplace called “Backstage” and her role in internal comms at the footwear giant. she joins an already established lineup of speakers from Ben Page at IPSOS Mori and Wells Fargo’s SVP of Digital Workplace Experience. We recently did an interview with Cathrin where she discusses her reasons behind Backstage and how it came about.

For more information on simplySUMMIT and to book tickets, click here.