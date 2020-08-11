the round-up this week includes the following: s implySUMMIT and simplyEXP tickets available, IC professionals in the UK are paid less and changes to LinkedIn profile card integration.

1) Agenda shaping up for simplySUMMIT and simplyEXP

One of simply’s flagship events, simplySUMMIT, and a brand new event to the calendar, simplyEXP, will take place over two days at St Paul’s, London, on 15 & 16 November respectively. The majority of speakers and topics have been confirmed, with keynote speakers including Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos Mori, who will discuss what working attitudes will look like in the future at simplySUMMIT, and Louise Troen, VP International Marketing at meditation and mindfulness app Headspace and formerly at dating app Bumble, who will discuss what it is like to work in rapid growth companies at simplyEXP.

simplySUMMIT will cover topics such as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), case studies on successful environmental, social and governance (ESG) campaigns and policies, and how technology will further enable hybrid working as we change the way we do things.

Also at simplySUMMIT, Kelli Carlson SVP, Digital Workplace Experience at Wells Fargo will explain how she implemented an office-first programme to over 200,000 employees, and there will be a number of other speakers to listen to and roundtables to attend, where you can join a table that covers topics most relevant to you.

simplyEXP is a deep dive into tech platforms that enable collaboration. This includes a presentation from Nicole Alvino at premium sponsors Firstup, as well as a talk from Gemma Saint and Kirsty Walden at Virgin Media O2, who will discuss how they successfully merged the two telecomms giants overnight, as well as more roundtables. There is far more on the agenda, which you can take a look at here. This also includes a link to book your ticket for the two days. You can also find more details about the speakers, here.

2) Workplace by Facebook also goes dark along with other platforms

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, or been on a no-phones-allowed yoga retreat, you’ll know that the full suite of products owned by Mark Zuckerberg – Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – went down. This also affected Workplace by Facebook, which did not work for a number of hours. The problem was supposedly caused by a misconfiguration of Border Gateway Control meaning that basically datacentres stopped talking to each other. You can read a Facebook blog by Santosh Janardhan, VP, Infrastructure, on the issue, here.

3) IC Salary Guide shows that UK & Northern Ireland IC professionals are paid less than their counterparts in the USA

723 respondents, primarily from the United States, United Kingdom & Northern Ireland, Canada and Australia took part in the Internal Communications Salary Report 2021, created by Bananatag and Staffbase and in partnership with Brilliant Ink. It shows that, from those surveyed, for every dollar an IC professional earns in the USA, someone in the United Kingdom & Northern Ireland would earn 61 cents. This is also significantly lower than Australia ($1.06 for every dollar), and Canada (88 cents for every dollar).

The report also noted that for people with at least 11 years of professional experience, seven percent of IC professionals in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland are classed as ‘high earners’ (the report classes this as anybody earning over $130,000 per annum), whereas this contrasted significantly with IC professionals that have had similar experience in Australia and the USA, where 56 percent of those with 11+ years of professional experience were classed as ‘high earners’ and 65 percent in the USA.

You can read a more detailed analysis here, and download the report here.

4) LinkedIn integration with Microsoft card changes are on the way

Currently, you need to bind your LinkedIn profile to your Microsoft 365 account so others can look up your LinkedIn information on your profile card (the profile card is displayed when you hover over a name or picture in Office apps or services, most commonly Outlook). From around November and early December, your contact email address will be submitted to LinkedIn for lookup (not stored) and where a match is found it will be automatically included in the profile card, so less work for you. For more information, including how to disable Linkedin integration, go to the Microsoft 365 admin site here.

5) Changes to breakout rooms on Teams

If you’re a regular breakout rooms user and tend to find yourself the host/manager every time, you may be interested to know you can specify presenters and extend the management of the rooms. This means you can add or remove presenters as a breakout room manager, meaning presenters can join other rooms themselves.

For advice on how to enable this on your Teams, go to the tech community Microsoft platform here.