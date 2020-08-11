Mergers and research galore

Being part of such an exciting industry and having so much to share with our readers and simplycommunity means that it’s time to bring all the best news together in one place.

Each week, we’ll be providing you with a round-up of internal comms in the news, so you don’t miss a thing.

Top Banana joins TBA Group

Brand experiences and live events agency, TBA Group, have welcomed creative communications agency, Top Banana, to join its brand division.

Top Banana shared their thoughts on the announcement: “With Top Banana now part of TBA Brands Division it offers clients even more support across consumer and internal colleague experiences and further differentiates the agencies offer at a time when clients are looking for specialist experts to create meaningful, relevant and purpose driven experiences.”

Cork-based Poppulo to merge with Four Winds Interactive

The second merger on our list this week, is one between Poppulo and Four Winds Interactive– a move that’s thought to be worth $1 billion.

Poppulo is an internal comms software company and Four Winds Interactive is a portfolio company of Vista Equity Partners, which created technology to help employees book meeting rooms.

The two companies coming together will focus on a common goal: improving workplace communications and coming up with a plan for a return to the office.

Uber to pay drivers a minimum wage, holiday pay and pensions

As reported by the BBC, Uber have suddenly found themselves responsible for 70,000 UK employees this week, as they lost their case in court to define drivers as self-employed.

The way Uber drivers have been classified until now means that they haven’t had access to sick pay, pensions and other rights that employees have.

With the Supreme Court ruling against them, Uber is now under pressure to come up with a plan for communicating with their employees as the app is no longer fit for purpose.

Research highlights communicators’ lack of planning

The team at IC Plan, a content management software for internal communicators, have released key research into communications planning.

350 communications leaders around the world were surveyed, in order to gain insight into how effective (or not) planning has been.

You can download the full report here.

Debut reveal what skills employers are looking for the most when it comes to new recruits

Creators of Debut, an early careers opportunities app, have analysed thousands of job descriptions posted by employers to reveal what skills they’re looking for.

They found that ‘soft skills’ are in high demand, with communication, management and organisation making the top three. Data, planning and research were named as the most important ‘hard skills.’

You can read the full report and see skills ranked by priority and number of listings here.

Ford to launch flexible work-from-home plan as employees return to offices this summer

Ford has joined organisations such as BT in announcing plans to offer a hybrid working arrangement post-lockdown.

With circa 86,000 employees, Ford is planning to offer a new work schedule to those who haven’t yet returned to work, as reported by CNBC.

It’s thought that the level of flexibility Ford employees will be offered depends on their role and discussions with senior leaders.

Microsoft hold ‘Reimagining the Workplace’ virtual event

On Tuesday the 16th of March, Microsoft continued the digital workplace and future of work conversation with its very own digital event.

Discussing topics such as employee experience, digital transformation and the pandemic’s impact on the workplace, Microsoft revealed that organisations are adapting in three ways:

Respond: How do we change rapidly to stay in business?

Recover: What is our strategy for the immediate future?

Reimagine: How do we gear ourselves for the new world of work?

Zoe Lyons hosts The Digital Event Awards 2021

British stand-up comedian, Zoe Lyons, delivered a seamless performance as host of The Digital Event Awards 2021 on Thursday 18th March.

An afternoon of virtual awards could feel like a chore considering our current levels of screen time, but the event ran without a hitch to celebrate all-things digital.

Hosted on evessio, a cloud-based event platform, awards handed out included ‘Best Digital Event Marketing Campaign’ and ‘Best Audience Engagement Model.’