The flagship IC event tackled the biggest issues in IC right now.

On 15 November, simplycommunicate held simplySUMMIT, a flagship event on the internal communications calendar focusing on the biggest issues in IC right now, with over 100 attendees.

From hybrid working to ESG (Environment, Social, Governance), to diversity and inclusion through to engaging the frontline, simplySUMMIT addressed a whole range of pertinent areas and common pain points for IC pros.

The day was topped and tailed by two keynote speakers. In the morning best-selling author, journalist and former Olympic table tennis player Matthew Syed focused on the importance of trust and having diverse representation in your internal communications team. Hannah Awonuga, Founder of Rarity London and Global D&I lead for an international bank, focused on the importance of social mobility and the benefits of diversity in every business.

Other speakers focused on the following: in the morning, Well Fargo SVP for Digital Workplace Experience spoke about how she implemented continues to engage a global workforce of 200,000 people through the pandemic, Mark Hein, head of IC from plastics firm Amcor, was joined by Tahni Morrison, Senior Engagement Manager at platinum sponsor Firstup, who discussed how Amcor is engaging the frontline better than ever before.

In the afternoon, Robin Nuttall, expert partner at McKinsey & Company, spoke about purpose in your organisation. He was joined by Den Carter, Head of Channels & Content at British Airways, who explained how the Better World initiative is weaved into all their operations. After this came a hybrid working panel session with Ollie Henderson, Founder of Future Work/Life, Kelli Carlson, and Reward Gateway’s Catrin Lewis.

The final session before Hannah Awonuga was by Tommy Moore, Creative Director at global communications specialists DRPGroup. He looked at some of the myths that have come out since lockdown about creating engaging content for your employees, with some insights on how to be an effective storyteller.

Throughout the day, speakers were facilitated by simply hosts Marc Wright (simplycommunicate founder), and Kate Isichei, global IC consultant. There were also two roundtables during the day which focused on the entire spectrum of themes and areas relevant to people working in internal comms.

And people who could not attend the event in person were also able to watch simplySUMMIT virtually, too. During the breaks, virtual attendees were taken to the simply studio to gain more insights from speakers and attendees on the day, hosted by IC specialist Annique Simpson and simplycommunicate Head of Content Patrick Hulbert.

Members will be given a raft of resources from the event, as well as resources from simplyEXP, held on November 16, including recordings of the speakers facilitated by detailed write ups.