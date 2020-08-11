Need some support from your peers? Want to take part in a discussion? Choose from 15 roundtables to take part in at the simplysummit

In the absence of face-to-face opportunities to network and share learnings with peers, at this year’s simplysummit we are delighted to be able to provide you with access to do just this.

With 15 virtual roundtables to take part in, each facilitated by an expert in their field, simplysummit attendees can now plan their event and choose which discussion to take part in.

Places are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and numbers are limited.

1.Podcasts: how large enterprises are using podcasts in their communications strategy

An increasingly remote workforce requires new methods of communication. An increasing number of companies are harnessing the power of podcasting. If you’re planning to launch a podcast, keen to share ideas, take part in this discussion to help inspire some ideas! Facilitated by Rob Lowenthal, founder of Wooshkaa

2. Developing employee personas. Breakthrough the noise with personalised, timely content.

Join Jim Ylisela, co-owner of Ragan Consulting Group, for a discussion around the importance of creating targeted content for your diverse audience personas. No two employees or customers are exactly alike, and they have different needs and desires. Personas unveil those differences so you can move away from generalised email blasts to more targeted, customised communications which meet the needs of your unique audience mix. Jim will touch on a few topics to get the discussion started:

What makes an audience persona and how do you build one?

What do audience personas tell you about content, channel, topic and timeliness?

Why does targeted content contribute to employee (and customer) engagement?

3.How far should digital workplace identity go with localised intranets?

Think global, act local. That’s the challenge many digital communications teams are seeking to address. Facilitated by our friends at Beezy, explore and share ideas to help make the most of your intranet.

4.How do you operationalise your values in times of transition and uncertainty?

If you’re interested in how you can support your business create systemic & regenerative socio-economic & environmental change, join Deepa Mirchandani, founder of Deep & Meaningful to explore the role of comms.

5. A Model for Comms Transformation

Introduce a technology and a methodology that will change the way leaders and employees interact with each other in a revolutionary way. Hosted by simply partner, SocialChorus.

6. Wellbeing and working from home

Join the team at Microsoft to discuss the creative ways that technology can help or hinder our

7. Adoption of new technologies during the COVID-19 pandemic – taking stock

The rapid adoption and accelerated roll-out of new technologies helped us get through the initial phase of the crises. However, with decisions being made quickly, as the dust settles on what’s been an intense year, what do you need to consider to get the most out of your tech? Beezy facilitates this discussion.

8.Confessions of an Internal Communicator

Gihan Hyde, employee advocacy and change specialist, suffered from work burnout and emotional burnout, affecting her well-being and interactions with family and friends. Taking two months off, deactivating Twitter and LinkedIn accounts, we’re delighted to say she’s back. If you just want a safe space where you can share your frustrations, anger, or need a bit of moral support, join this session. Think of it as a bit of therapy!

9. How to Get the Most out of Your Social Channels

How are you making sure you get the most out of your social channels? Do they have a real purpose and add value to your digital workplace? How do you encourage shy users to engage? Bring your thoughts, ideas and experiences to the table. Facilitated by unily.

10. Hybrid working: the role of digital in employee engagement

Looking to bridge the gap between pre-Covid comms and post-Covid comms? Join the team at Fresh Intranets to explore how digital comms technologies can help boost employee engagement.

11.The Kamala Harris Effect: The impact on organisations globally

Join Advita Patel and Priya Bates for a discussion around the role of business – and comms – to drive diversity and inclusion across organisation’s across the globe.

12.Rolling out Microsoft 365

Rolling out M365? Or perhaps you have it, but your teams aren’t making the most of it. Join simply’s head of consulting and resident M365 expert, Jonathan Phillips, to discuss ideas, seek support and practical tips to help you make the most of the Microsoft stack.

13.Reaching global employees

‘What’s-in-it-for-me’ content, such local HR documents and user training for new tools, is often in local language. So is corporate content in English getting noticed? How are countries and business units adapting or localising your content, campaigns and training? Join Ray Walsh to explore this topic in more detail.

14.Creativity in internal comms

Looking for new ways to deliver internal comms with impact? Want some help to get your creative juices flowing? Alan Oram from Alive with Ideas will be facilitating this session to help you problem-solve with a creative difference.

15.Analytics

Analytics with TEETH: how to measure stuff that matters and what to do with it. Facilitated by SWOOP analytics.

