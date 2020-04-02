simplycommunicate is the leading independent authority of internal digital communications. Now in our 15th year, we are proud of our continued focus on helping internal communication practitioners in their journey for digital internal communications excellence.

We’ve supported and guided our readers, clients, partners and members through a series of issues. From the eruption of Eyjafjallajökull (yes, we can just about pronounce it!), through to the market crash in 2008 and today, the global epidemic which is the coronavirus. Technology has played a part in each of these and today, its prominence is soaring to the fore of organisational priorities.

We’re always interested in hearing what the latest news and trends are and are proud to showcase some of the best case studies there are.

This month, it’s been our turn to share our views with readers on a host of issues. From employer branding to employee tracking. As the focus on enterprise technology amplifies, we’re keeping this conversation going and will continue to share our views on the issues which matter most.

Read about our views here:

If you’re looking to improve your internal digital communications, or would like to be part of our growing community of internal communications practitioners, get in touch today to find out more.