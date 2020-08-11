What’s on the simplycommunity member agenda?
It’s been one heck of a year, but one thing which has been consistent is the power, strength, and resilience our simplycommunity has demonstrated. As we conclude our last few events and meet-ups of the year, we’ve really enjoyed the conversations we’ve been having with our members.
In our last community meet-up of 2020, these are the five issues we discussed and which are in front of mind as we head into 2021.
- Measurement & analytics
- Making the most of Yammer
- GDPR and privacy
- Introducing new CEOs
- Employee well-being
We’ve already got a number of events and content to support each of the specific points we covered across these topics planned for 2021.
Creative tech hacks and apps training
We also had a fantastic training session with our very own Jonathan Phillips exploring tech apps and hacks. In this 90-minute session, we explored over 20 platforms which are readily available to the internal comms pro to help you in your role. From project management tools to icon resources and teleprompters. We’ve shared our thoughts on what works best. Access to the training playback will be available to simplycommunity members Monday 7th December.
Our simplycommunity has grown by 20% this year, why not find out more about us and come and join the conversation?
THE AUTHOR
Lisa Pantelli, head of content & community
