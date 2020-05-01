The simplyguide to organising and running a succcessful virtual internal event

Many of you are probably well into the throes of organising virtual events. Here’s our practical guide to what makes the difference from a good event, to a GREAT one.

THE AUTHOR

Marc Wright, simplycommunicate founder & consultant

Marc started his career in television. He wrote and produced the drama 20 Steps to Better Business for the BBC, and his passion for the way organisations work led him to run a series of agencies including Crown and MCA which was sold to WPP in 2001. He is author of the Gower Handbook of Internal Communications and is a former President of IABC EMENA. He founded simplycommunicate in 2005.

The simplyguide to virtual events.Just five weeks before we were due to hold our annual spring conference in 2020, simplyIC, the UK like many countries across the globe, went into lockdown. And with this, so did our plans for an event for 300 people.

In those 5 weeks, we pivoted to virtual and turned a two-day physical event into a 4-hour virtual one. And the results were astonishing.

This simplyguide encapsulates the hard lessons we learnt along the way, and are continuing to learn as we prepare for our next event, the simplysummit – in November 2020.

Although we missed the opportunity to see our members face to face, there were upsides: our audience doubled and our content was energised by dramatic stories of how IC professionals stepped up to the mark during the onset of the pandemic.

You are probably looking at how you will communicate your all-staff events this autumn. Townhalls, roadshows, management conferences are all going to be re-invented through the digital lens and the WFH laptop.

We hope that this guide will help you continue to communicate during these challenging times.

Drawing on our 15-year heritage in internal and digital communications, simplycommunicate is uniquely placed to help unlock the switch to digital events.​

We have taken a look at some of the most popular platforms out there and assessed what we think are their strengths and drawbacks.

Our simplyguide is available on our member portal. Click here 

What we’re talking about…

Browse the type of content you can expect as a member of our community

View All Resources

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Analysis & Metrics

Advice and guidance on undertaking analysis and measuring success of your digital workplace.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Culture & Engagement

Creating inspiring and positive workplaces by powerfully combining technology and people.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Project Management

Practical advice, templates and support to help you design and deliver a world-class digital workplace.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Diversity & Inclusion

Workplaces excel when they embrace diversity. Get guidance to help you build truly diverse businesses at all levels.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Strategy & Leadership

Helping you deliver a strategically-driven approach accross all aspects of your digital workplace.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Channels

Maximise the impact and reach of your communication channels with case studies, research and tips.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Content

Ideas and the latest trends for delivering content with an impact.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Technology & Platforms

Members get a wealth of information, case studies and insight on how others have made different platforms work.

Browse >>

MEMBERS CHANNEL 

Technologies of the future

What do we need to be planning ahead for? Everything you need to know about workplace technology of the future.

Browse >>

Get access

Want to read this content? Find out about becoming a member of our comminity for IC professionals, leaders and I.T specialists

Learn More

If you are seeking information to support you with communication strategies within your organisation then take it further than our online resources. Find out how our team of experts can join with your to discover solutions, develop ideas and deliver change.

simplyconsulting

Content for IC professionals, leaders and IT specialists direct to your inbox

Sign up to our newsletter