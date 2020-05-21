simplyIC live 2020: Are you ready?

simplyIC live is about to kick off at 12:30pm (BST) today and we can’t wait to bring our community and readers a full virtual IC experience!

We have keynote speakers, case studies from companies such as Nationwide and Kellogg’s, a full sponsor and partner exhibition and a treasure hunt- all in one place. As simply approaches it’s 15th birthday next month, we can’t think of anything better than celebrating with you and doing what we do best- being at the forefront of the ever changing IC landscape and bringing this directly to our audience.

Covid-19 has seen us face challenges and obstacles, but it has also shed a light on our industry and just how important our roles are. So join us for an afternoon for the best in IC and a chance to reconnect with your peers. If you have already registered, click here to access the event and sign in to begin. If you would like to register for simplyIC live, you can book your tickets here. Don’t forget you can stay connected with us throughout the event on twitter with #simplyIC.

See you there!