simplyIC live: Broadcasting LIVE from our virtual simplyCity

As our world evolves, we too have had to think differently about how we approach the support and insight we provide our readers and simplynetwork members. With Europe’s largest conference, simplyIC, just a few weeks away, we’re turning this into a masterclass of all the great features technology provides.

On May 21st 2020 12:30 – 16:30 BST, will be showcasing how digital communication is keeping organisations in business and their people engaged. Wherever you are in the world, you are invited to join at simplyIC live broadcasting from simplyCity.

Our theme for the event will be supporting your recovery through crucial conversations.

Join guest experts beamed in from around the world to our theatre, with case studies and best practice from organisations suffering, coping and succeeding in the new normal.

Sir Martin Sorrell is our keynote speaker. He’ll be leading the debate on the impact of Covid-19. The chairman of S4 Capital, a global media company, and Founder of WPP states:

“Businesses are under pressure and they will accelerate their digital transformations in Q3&4… In this maelstrom the weak are going to get weaker and the strong are going to get stronger.”

Welcome to simplyCity

In association with our partners Microsoft , DRP Group and Kinura we are showcasing the full range of tools that you will want to use in your own organisation. Explore simplyCity where you can attend presentations in our theatre, network in our lounges, shop in our technology marketplace and have conversations in our virtual breakouts.

Try out the latest platforms and technologies that will transform your webinars and town halls into Virtual Experiences

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Gamification

Multi-channel broadcasting

Online networking

The simplyIC challenge will also be back where points mean real-life prizes and experiences to enjoy after lockdown.

Here to support our community

We know how tough these times are. And we know many within our community have found themselves in difficult circumstances. So we are making a limited number of tickets free.

Or you can purchase a VIP ticket with a Welcome Pack, access to the members lounge, downloadable presentations, goodies and videos as well as a trial of the simplynetwork for a month .

