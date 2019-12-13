The smile conferences have been rebranded! simplyIC will be the new improved smileexpo and simply summit will be our new smilelondon.

simplyIC, Europe’s premier festival of internal communication and employee engagement makes it’s first appearance in May at etc venue St Pauls as a two day event with 3 streams: technology, content and community. Experience best practice, learn new skills and network with the brightest minds in corporate comms.

Day 1 will run from 9:00am-5:30pm and Day 2 will be from 9:00am-3:00pm.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/simplyic-2020-tickets-85973827031