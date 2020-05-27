simply training looks at Microsoft O365 to show you how to use it best in IC to help promote productivity and communication.

In this session, we’ll be looking at the Office 365 ‘toolbox’ to see how these applications can be used for communication professionals. From OneDrive and Teams, to under-used applications like Stream and Planner, we’ll guide you through the possibilities and look at ways they can enhance your communication delivery.

Our session agenda

A review of the tools available to communicators through Microsoft for your personal productivity and to help you communicate more effectively in your organisation

How do the tools ‘play’ together: What to you use, when

Productivity hacks: How do get the most out of the key tools including Teams, Yammer, OneDrive and SharePoint

Launching tools: Key messaging for the primary Microsoft tools to assist you in your launches

Who’s our intended audience

This session is perfect for professional communicators of all levels who need to understand more about the tools that your IT teams are providing. This is not a technical session! So whether you’re an intranet manager, an Internal Communications leader or an executive communication specialist, this session should help you better understand the tools and excite you with the possibilities.

About the session leader: Jonathan Phillips

Jonathan Phillips is Head of Consulting at simpycommunicate and a digital communication specialist with 20 years experience with companies such as Coca-Cola, Shell, Credit Suisse and Nestle. At simply, he leads our consultancy business, helping clients with their internal and digital communication challenges. He is an advisor to the UK Government on communications.

