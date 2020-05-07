Skillsoft offer free learning to NHS

Skillsoft, the global cloud learning provider, is offering NHS employees and their household family members free access to their eLearning platform, which is home to a selection of training materials and training courses.

The free access is available for 60 days and has been rolled out to support employees of the NHS, who we know have been working tirelessly to keep the country safe during the pandemic. For their families, this may be a great way to keep busy and learn new skills while their loved ones are working on the frontline.

Frimley Health NHS Trust and Cambridge University Hospital NHS are already using this offer to help their employees gain new skills.

Steve Wainwright, Managing Director, EMEA at Skillsoft commented;

‘I do believe there is something that everyone can learn in our offering, be it a technical discipline like Software Coding or Accountancy, or a soft skill such as Time Management. There will be no cost and no restrictions on access to the service for NHS employees and their household family members. Simply put, this is our way of saying “Thank You” to everyone in the extended NHS family for the heroic service you are providing to this country’.

If you would like to register for 60 days free access, you can register here.