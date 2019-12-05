Speakap’s Guy Chiswick and Louise Walker from UK department store group Morleys lead a morning session at smilelondon 2019 on their collaborative relationship. Titled How to refresh retail with an employee app, the presentation explored how Speakap’s product MorSay had transformed the department store’s internal communication across locations.

The slides from their presentation are here for those who were present at the event to recap and those who couldn’t be with us to gain an insight to our many fantastic case studies we have at our events.

Enjoy!

How to refresh retail with an employee app slides

For more information on what Speakap do, Guy Chiswick spoke to our smile co-host Jenni Field in our smilelondon studio:

Session Q&A