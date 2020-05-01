Software company and simply partner SocialChorus, has received $100 million investment by Sumeru Equity Partners (SEP).

In a blog posted on the company’s website, SocialChorus’ Chief Strategy Officer Nicole Alvino explained how the investment partnership will be helping the business reach its goals in “unifying the workplace.”

“Ever since founding SocialChorus with Greg Shove over a decade ago, we have been focused on delivering an incredible user experience to maximize engagement with EVERY worker. We have always known that communications is the backbone for an aligned workforce and a stellar digital employee experience. We are grateful for our fiercely loyal customer base who have been our partners through the years as we have powered transformation at their organizations while building SocialChorus to be the market leader.”

Alvino also added that SocialChorus is simplifying their employee experience with personalisation and adding functionality so employers can deliver their digital workplace as effectively as ever.

As part of the investment, SEP will have their principals John Brennan, George Kadifa and Mark Haller added to SocialChorus’ board of directors. John Brennan, Managing Director and co-founder of SEP said of the partnership: “SEP has long followed the development of the workforce communications market, in which SocialChorus has been a leader and pioneer. Due to rapid shifts in the workplace, which have only accelerated with COVID-19, we believe SocialChorus’ next-generation software will be an invaluable resource for its customers. We are highly enthusiastic about partnering with the SocialChorus team to lead a new chapter of continued growth.”