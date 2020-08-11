Hannah A w o nuga is a keynote speaker at simplySUMMIT , taking place on 15 November at St Paul’s, Barbican, London.

Her experience working for one of the UK’s leading banks as the Global Head of Colleague Engagement, Group Diversity and Inclusion, as well as being the Founder of Rarity London Inclusion & Development Services, which focuses on both empowering and supporting women to navigate their careers through coaching, and offering services to businesses looking at their operations around D&I, means she is at the cutting-edge on all matters around representation. It therefore isn’t a surprise that she was a winner in the We Are The City Rising Stars Awards in the Banking and Capital Markets category this year.

She has been working in financial services since the age of 17, and has risen through the ranks to where she is today. In anticipation of her delivering a knockout keynote speech next month, we sat down with her to see where this passion for D&I comes from, some of and how she has managed to get where she is, despite the fact “…nobody sounded like me, nobody looked like me, and nobody came from where I came from” when she started out in her career.

You started working in financial services as a teenager and have risen to such a senior position. However, you are not from a privileged background. Tell us about this journey.

I would class myself as being from a lower socio-economic background. When I joined as a branch manager, nobody sounded like me, nobody looked like me, and nobody came from where I came from. The way I grafted my way into the organisation was very different to many others. Many came from universities and talked about things I knew nothing about, and I just couldn’t relate at the time. As I developed in my career, I adapted. A few years later I was offered to join a degree programme in management, sponsored by the bank. That helped me progress my career, as well as my own passion and will to succeed. However, without the support of leaders who were vouching for me and enabled me to take advantage of the sponsorship opportunity, I probably wouldn’t be in the position I am today.

What were your reasons for setting up Rarity London Inclusion & Development Services in 2017?

I set the business up initially without any thoughts of making money from it. I wanted to help coach women around their professional development. However, this has grown, and I now do a lot of work with other businesses, mainly around representation. This month I have worked with REPL Group, part of Accenture, as well as Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Sainsbury’s Bank.

How critical are internal comms in delivering the right messages and themes around diversity and equality?

You can’t really have D&I without having comms. There’s a connection and a synergy that we have to ensure our message and voice gets shared. My role is about amplifying the diverse voices of our workforce, and using varying comms channels to make sure it lands and resonates is essential.

Internal communicators are essential story tellers, working with people like myself to convey a message that is sustainable, engaging, and educational, but not crossing the line into dictatorial. The colleagues are the voice, but for me communications should be the vehicle.

You have stated in the past that there can be no equality without equity, yet it’s very hard to measure equity. How do you go about it?

Equity and equality are regularly used interchangeably, and they shouldn’t be. Equality is the term many people use to describe fairness, but actually fairness is equity.

People lead with equality: ‘I want to treat everybody the same. There’s no problem in my team because I treat everybody the same’. The problem with this is we’re not all starting from a level playing field. Treating everybody the same, even though it’s coming from a perspective of balance, isn’t fairness. We know some people are afforded privileges that mean that even by treating everyone the same, they would be advanced in that situation, and vice-versa.

To focus on equity properly, you need data to help convey your message. Once you have the data, you look at the pillars you have. So let’s say only 10 percent of the board is female, how will this be tackled? What will our female colleagues need for them to advance? Then you look at the people: who are the top talent, and what do they need to thrive?

Will we get near gender parity any time soon?

In the UK we aspire to 30 percent of women representing a senior level in business. That still means we’re aspiring for 70 percent men. Actually, what this shows is men have a real role to play in sponsorship and mentorship and ensuring that door keeps wide open, no matter who walks through.

The World Economic Forum published a report that showed with the current progress we are making, there will be gender parity in 200 years. Put simply, we’re not going fast enough.

What do the differences tend to be in D&I business to business?

There are far more similarities than differences. When it comes to D&I, the challenges are the same. Representation, flexibility and career development, for instance, are all areas to address in every company.

The difference lies in the maturity of the journey business to business. Some organisations are only just setting up affinity groups now, for instance, while others, such as the bank I work at, have been addressing pertinent issue for a long time.

