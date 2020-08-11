Kate is a global internal communications and collaboration consultant, and has been at the cutting-edge of comms for 20 years, working across large matrix organisations at a regional or global level. She advises businesses around their internal communications strategy, focusing on areas such as leadership visibility, knowledge management, channel strategy and the use of intranets and collaborations channels as the managing director of Where to Look Communications, which she set up over three years ago.

Previous roles include being the VP, Global Strategy Internal Communications at IP software business CPA Global, director of EMEA internal communications at Aon and head of Europe internal communications at software business Sage.

She has also worked at healthcare tech leaders Medtronic, Public Health England and easyJet.

Before the event, we caught up with her about her experiences, how she got into IC, what has changed, and why she started a podcast in the middle of lockdown.

What drew you to internal communications all those years ago?

I first started working in public relations, working in corporate and external communications, but I migrated to internal comms because I saw the profession was becoming more recognised. It was a natural transition for me because I was already working on the intranets and in those days they were the core way to reach out to internal stakeholders. Managing a few of the intranets, I realised the power of internal communication from an engagement perspective.

I started to do some qualifications in internal communications, which you couldn’t do before, and started to build my knowledge around engagement and working with HR. I saw there were opportunities in internal communications moving forward and decided that’s where my passion lay.

You noticed IC was being taken more seriously 20 years ago. Does it get the recognition it deserves now?

Over the past few years, businesses are really starting to see the benefit of a strong internal comms process. The pandemic has highlighted the value of internal communication and what it can bring. While you still get people in the organisation thinking they can bypass internal comms to a degree to get their message to employees, most businesses understand the value of an internal communications department and in my 20 years it has really transitioned in that time.

What have you learnt by talking to comms professionals in your podcast The Engagement Express?

I started The Engagement Express during the pandemic last June and I’m about to release my 33rd episode, so it’s been a real labour of love. In the interviews I have learnt a great deal about how companies think they are perceived externally, as well as internally. Sometimes they think they are thought of in one way, or want to be seen like that, but are actually perceived in another.

Speaking with people I’ve learned that employer brand is becoming much more important and that businesses are becoming more aware that negative external exposure can damage retention and recruitment – it’s just as important how your internal stakeholders see you as those on the outside.

What about brands that know they’re not where they need to be at? How do they communicate this with employees?

You need to be authentic, up front and honest. Brands may say they need to work on employer brand externally, but if it isn’t resonating internally too, you need to address this. You can celebrate your successes but also note your shortcomings and come up with a plan to work on these and be clear with your employees throughout the process.

What are you most passionate about in internal communications?

I love the idea of engaging employees through different channels. There are so many different ways and styles in which you can communicate. There is so much established research that shows you need to communicate with people in different ways and on different platforms as everyone processes information in different ways. As soon as you talk about channels, people will tend to resort to emails but you need to embrace the different range – engage people using various mediums. It doesn’t always have to be digital, either. I’m interested in how people consume information and making sure IC processes meet those requirements by using a variety of digital and non-digital channels.

What do you hope people will get from simplySUMMIT and simplyEXP?

The best conferences I have been to there were always nuggets to take away and you remember the practical advice given. simply’s events are always like this and I know people will leave with a lot of information they can directly apply to their business. We’ll also get a lot of inspiration over the two days, I’m sure of it.

