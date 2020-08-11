Matthew Syed is our first keynote speaker on the morning of simplycommunicate’s flagship event, simplySUMMIT, on 15 November.

If you cast your mind back to the 1990s and the turn of the century, Reading-born Matthew Syed was regarded as Great Britain’s best table tennis player, seeded as number one for a decade and widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in the world.

Table tennis and sport are still passions of his and you will occasionally hear him in the commentary box for major tournaments, and you may have also recently heard him presenting Radio 4’s Sideways series or previously on Radio Five Live with his podcast ‘Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy’. Matthew is also a respected author and speaker in the field of high business performance, with a particular focus on mindset. He is the multi-best-selling author of the following books: Bounce, Black Box Thinking, The Greatest, and Rebel Ideas, as well as his children’s books: You are Awesome and Dare To Be You. Black Box Thinking is perhaps his best-known work, where he argued that there is positivity to be found in failure. He was a journalist for The Times even when he was in his heyday playing table tennis, as far back as 1999, and is still a columnist to this day.

He is also the founder of Matthew Syed Consulting, which offers businesses the opportunity to build an inclusive growth mindset culture and the ability to measure and develop mindset at an individual, team and organisational level in order to improve business performance.

With all this experience, we focused on the pain points for internal communicators, hybrid working, and the importance of trust in an organisation.

We jump straight into the topics that matter. Take a look at what he has to say.

How do internal communicators reach out and engage successfully with as many employees as possible?

I do think it is absolutely essential internal communications teams are diverse. If they come from a very similar background and they think about how to communicate with a particular archetype with a certain corporate expectation in mind, this increases the chances of doing something with unintended consequences. If you are all similar in background and experience, sometimes you wouldn’t consider some of the potential issues that would be flagged by a team who have different perspectives and backgrounds.

With a diverse team, you will be able to triangulate around what each communication means for a wider representation of people. Even if your communication is generic, such as an all-company mailer, it’s likely the message will be much more effective.

Will the continued push to personalised digital tools help engage employees in a way that is authentic to them as an individual?

The way people respond to a message varies from individual to individual, department to department, line of service to line of service and in regards to age, demography and so on. Like an ad campaign, it’s difficult producing a generic campaign that speaks to everyone. Of course, internal comms professionals can alter the messaging depending on the audience but there’s only so much you can do from a capacity point of view.

Even science now is more attuned to personalisation. Before you used to have a one-diet-suits-all programme, but now there are personalised ones and it is the same with medicine and in some ways digitally too. All the big digital platforms communicate to individual consumers in different ways, depending on machine learning.

But are we running the risk of fragmenting the message too much?

It’s a risk and organisations do need the unanimity of objective and a consensus over values. You need to have the same objective in an organisation otherwise it could even become destructive. But when you have a shared objective, a shared goal, this is where diversity of thought and digital personalisation can do its magic.

Let’s move on to new ways of working: what’s your view on what working habits will look like moving forward?

I think it’s an open question. Every time I have done talks recently with large organisations, there are always different reasonings and different contexts.

However, we definitely lose something by working virtually, as it stands today, which is the richness of communication and collaboration, serendipitous conversations that take place when you’re grabbing a coffee during a break in a meeting and often that is a very important way to process what is being said in a formal environment.

But then you also lose a lot if you have to go to the office every day as well. Commuting is tough. While I’ve never really commuted, when I am on an early train I see a lot of unhappy people, particularly if they’re being jostled.

I think the market will determine in the end. I think companies that pivot too far to working from home run the risk of being outflanked by those that offer a hybrid solution.

My sense for the average company is it’ll end up being a three and two type solution, if I was a betting man.

Does it mostly come down to a matter of trust?

Trust is a difficult thing to analyse but is very important. Monitoring employees too much completely destroys any sense of autonomy. But trust is much more than worrying about how much you’re actually working at home. If somebody in a meeting constructively criticises your idea but you trust that person, you regard that as incredibly useful feedback.

My coach told me at a very early stage in my career as a table tennis player that my technique was wrong. It was much better he told me that early than I went through my career with a terrible technique to save my feelings. Those organisations and teams that have trust right have incredibly effective meetings because people see the testing of ideas as the best way to get a good solution.

When there’s low trust, what you infer from the criticism of your idea is that they’re putting you down to elevate themselves and so the situation becomes more political and defensive.

Even in society trust feels low right now. Does this have wider repercussions in the workplace?

There’s a concept called generalised trust, also known as spontaneous sociability, which in essence analyses how much you trust another average person from your country in society. The West in the post-war period used to have exceptionally high levels of generalised social trust and it is still high in the Nordic countries, but it’s halved in North America in a generation.

This is a real problem as economic transactions of any kind rely on trust. You won’t contract with somebody without trust and if you don’t trust them trade doesn’t happen. There’s a very real correlation between economic growth and trust and I believe the rise of the West was based on creating more general levels of trust that transcended tribal boundaries and I think it is the same analysis in companies.

This is why internal comms in so important. Sometimes the message can sound insincere or manipulative and getting that right to nullify this requires a nuanced understanding of how people respond to messaging. This again circles back to diversity of thought and lived experience. It’s a two-way process but internal comms is one of the top factors in driving trust in a business.

