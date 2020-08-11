In the build up to simplycommunicate’s simplySUMMIT and simplyEXP event, taking place at St Paul’s, Barbican, London, on 15 and 16 November, we put some of the speakers on the agenda in the spotlight.

Ollie Henderson is the founder of Future Work/Life. You may be forgiven if you haven’t heard of it: it was only founded in September and registered as a business in October, so it’s very much new.

Future Work/Life offers tailored insights for businesses to help design the future of work for leaders and their businesses. As we adapt to new ways of working and expectations around remote and hybrid working change (some for the better, no doubt), Future Work/Life allows businesses to get ahead of the game and adapt to this in a way that supports and enhances their business goals and objectives.

Ollie splits this time with other projects – he is currently a Future of Work Specialist at private equity firm Tenzing, as well as consulting for high-growth businesses as a fractional executive. Until very recently he was also CEO of data consultancy firm ODIN, having previously founded, grown and exited a digital advertising agency. He also has three children, a regular newsletter, a podcast series, and a book in the works.

How does he fit in the time? How does he get a decent work/life balance? Work life balance is an “unachievable equilibrium,” he tells us. Rather than seeing career and personal life as two opposing forces, Ollie argues that the secret is to design an integrated approach that allows the two to work in harmony.

You’ll be facilitating a panel discussion and a roundtable at simplySUMMIT and simplyEXP next month. What kind of discussions would you like to facilitate?

The world is changing all the time, and so are the needs of IC professionals, so I’ll focus on the challenges that are most pressing at the time among the Future Work/Life community.

My expertise covers a range of areas, from technology and workplace culture to strategic decisions such as how to design hybrid working policies. Although I know this topic will be covered in a lot of detail elsewhere at the event, there are bound to be areas of discussion and certain pain points that are missed and need a deeper dive. For example, exploring the role of tech and hybrid working would bring up some good case study material among attendees, such as optimising for connectivity between team members while avoiding communication overload and distractions.

Another critical topic for discussion could revolve around the growth of contingent workers in businesses and how you successfully integrate these people into your teams. I’d want to focus both on cultural matters and specific questions like how to use inclusive language or ensure a common understanding of success.

On top of launching a new business, you’re writing a book. Why?

I’m obsessed with reading books about personal and professional development and have been for years. I’ve used so much of the knowledge I’ve learned to help with my own career development, and I love to share this with others.

As part of my podcast, Take My Advice (I’m Not Using It), I interviewed Cath Bishop, a former diplomat, Olympian and world champion rower. Her book, The Long Win, was one of the Financial Times’ best business books of 2020. I explained that since I’m now in the habit of sharing my ideas via my newsletter, I thought now might be the time to compile them in a book.

And then what happened?

Cath suggested I sign up for Alison Jones’ Business Book Proposal Challenge, a 10-day workshop to iron out your business book proposal with a publisher. One lucky person also gets a publishing deal, and I was that person. By the end of next year, I will have finished Work/Life Flywheel: Find flow and propel your career to the next level.

The Work/Life Flywheel – that’s an interesting title…

Many of us are familiar with the flywheel concept in business. Keep pushing, and slowly the flywheel starts turning. Eventually, it starts to turn itself driven by its own momentum, which is when companies go from ‘Good to Great’ in the words of author Jim Collins.

My book will outline a new approach that builds on the lessons of legendary companies to give readers the tools to successfully design their work and personal lives, which are intrinsically linked. It will also provide business leaders and managers with a framework that can help create more autonomy amongst their team while increasing engagement, promoting well-being, and enhancing performance.

In the case of our work/lives, establishing the right mindset creates the right conditions for creativity and problem-solving. Building the right connections allows you to generate the feedback you need to learn, which leads to breakthroughs. The breakthroughs help validate or improve your thinking, contributing towards a positive mindset that results in forward progress.

Your personal flywheel – is this a more detailed version of what we would typically call a work/life balance?

No, not at all. Work/Life Balance is a problematic phrase, and as we know, the way we communicate ideas is vital. It is impossible to balance our work and personal lives perfectly, so let’s recognise their complementary relationship rather than trade the two off against each other. If you have issues at home, for example, or one of your children is poorly that day, your work output will not be the same. Equally, suppose you have a strong support network that provides you with the opportunity to destress and positively channel your energy outside of work. In that case, this can have a positive effect when you switch back into work mode. We should acknowledge and embrace this idea.

Why should people attend your panel discussion and roundtable at simplySUMMIT and simplyEXP?

We’ll be talking about issues that are vital to every organization right now and will resonate on an individual and company-wide level. IC professionals have been the heroes the past 18 months, and I want to explore how to keep that momentum up.

