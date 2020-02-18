SpotlightOn – Are we getting better at engaging our people? PeopleLab want to hear from you

This month, Gallup reported a small, but nevertheless increase in engagement in the US. Although billed as a ‘record-high’, we’re still seeing marginal increases in engagement rates and at least no clear-cut analysis as to what’s driving this.

Last year, People Lab, a UK-based employee engagement consultancy reflected similar findings in their 2019 ‘Spotlight on Employee Engagement’ report. Their research revealed the first small shoots of progress – observing improvements across nearly all areas of employee engagement practice.

Now in its fifth year, People Lab are once again seeking practitioners and experts in the field to share their thoughts on the world of employee engagement.

If you’d like to take part in the survey and receive a copy of the research once it’s published, you can complete their survey here. Everyone who completes the survey has the option to be entered into a free prize draw, where you can win a 1:1 coaching session with Emma Bridger (People Lab Founder and MD) or you could win a copy of Emma’s 5* rated book ‘Employee Engagement: A practical guide’.