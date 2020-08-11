Staffbase acquires teambay as its first investment since it secured significant funding earlier this year

Staffbase, the employee app and intranet provider, has announced it has acquired Berlin-based employee survey company teambay.

This is the first investment the firm has made since it secured $23m in series C funding in July this year.

Staffbase was founded in Chemnitz, Germany, and now has more than 200 employees across 7 locations servicing over 400 clients. With an HQ in New York, the platform has been designed to help organisations lesson the email traffic for a range of communication, information, and internal company processes.

teambay offers its users the ability to conduct regular pulse checks to understand gaps in engagement, communication, and identify where action is needed to improve the employee experience.

As more organisations explore new ways of working, this is a smart move for Staffbase. The need for immediacy of employee feedback is critical when there is little in-person interaction, however as we know, actions speak louder than words so what counts is what firms do with the data.

Visit staffbase.com for more information.

THE AUTHOR

simplycommunicate

Connecting passionate people with transformative technology for better business results.

