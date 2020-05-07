Starleaf, the global video conferencing provider, have released their first trends report. Looking at the months of January-April 2020 where Covid-19 was dominant, the report showed a spike of enterprises using the video conferencing service.

In the report, data was looked at from several countries such as UK, Germany, Sweden, Italy, France and the US, taking note of their daily call minutes and call volume spent on the provider. Although Sweden did not have an official lockdown to deal with the pandemic, Starleaf saw an increase of 426 percent and Italy, who were hit hardest by the virus in Europe, saw an increase of 1,336 percent. Results differed in different parts of the UK, with London’s intercity call volume up by 3 times the usual. Manchester had the biggest increase of call of 3000 percent, followed by Birmingham and Bristol who had an increase of 2000 and 2500 percent.

Remote working has become the new normal since the pandemic was announced and video conferencing platforms such as Microsoft teams and Zoom join Starleaf in seeing a growing number of users and call time. Starleaf have received an increase of 300 percent of new sign ups to their platform. CEO of the company Matt Richer shares his thoughts on their growth, the impact and the future for video conferencing tools, he said;

‘Video conferencing has played an integral role in the move to remote working, providing business continuity and helping people to work with colleagues and customers wherever they are, and this is supported by the significant growth of video meetings we’ve seen across the UK. We predict that when lockdown restrictions begin to ease and UK businesses start looking to the future, using video for collaboration will remain a core and vital part of an organisation’s way of working’.

‘The financial impact of coronavirus is undeniable and we believe many organisations will need to deploy cost cutting measures. Physical office space will be one area under consideration, with many businesses potentially downsizing their workspaces or looking for flexible office space rather than long-term leases, made possible by greater numbers of staff being able to work remotely. We also can’t ignore the psychological impact of coronavirus. The idea of commuting back into busy hubs such as London will be a daunting prospect for many employees. Employers will need to be sensitive to this issue and offer greater flexibility to those who feel they need it’.

‘One final consideration is the positive impact coronavirus has had on environmental sustainability. It’s a high priority for leaders in most organisations, and many will look at how coronavirus has improved their environmental impact and will want to build on this. We can expect to see more organisations re-evaluating their travel needs, opting to keep the more viable, environmentally friendly alternatives such as video meetings’.

To read the full report, you can download it here.