For more than a decade, Gallagher, supported by simplycommunicate, publishes a State of the Sector report.

To make it as detailed and comprehensive as possible, it is vitally important that professionals working in internal communications take part in the survey, and anyone with some kind of IC involvement qualifies to complete it. You can take part by clicking on the link here.

At the moment the plan is to keep the survey open until 12 November, but please do take it as soon as you have chance.

It will be launched in February 2022, and the findings will be able to show the current state of the sector.

The survey asks the questions most pertinent to the internal communications profession right now. For the 2022 report, the questions will cover topics such as:

How organisations are adapting their internal communication channel strategies to hybrid working and the future of work.

The role of internal communications in driving the employee experience.

How themes such as employee wellbeing, D&I and sustainability are pushing internal communications professionals to expand their role beyond their traditional remit

Last year’s findings

Have a look at the report from 2021 here, which showed that:

Only 30 percent or organisations that took part give some kind of comms training to line managers, despite the fact they are crucial to employee engagement.

While Microsoft continued to dominate the market, the use of Workplace by Facebook doubled. Communications services such as WhatsAppp were deemed effective.

36 percent of respondents benchmark their internal comms performance against the industry.

The number of companies having a structure where internal communications reports into HR continues to rise. While 47 percent still report into corporate comms or similar, 24 percent now report into HR. 13 percent go to marketing, and nine percent straight to the MD or similar.

While the biggest perceived barrier to effective communications remains the volume of communication being too high, this did drop significantly from 45 percent in 2021, to 37 percent in 2021, which hypothetically is likely to be because of the increased need for internal communication during the pandemic as the 2020 survey would have been undertaken before the outbreak.

This is your chance to help show the shifts in internal communications over the past 12 months as many of us continue to work in ways we never have before.