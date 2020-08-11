The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (better known as COP26 to you and me), will be taking place in Glasgow from October 31, lasting until November 12, with participants expected from all UNFCCC countries. To many, it is seen as the final chance to put targets in place that could potentially stop irreversible damage to the planet in the future.

Climate change doesn’t just directly impact the environment. It increases child poverty and affects the most vulnerable people the most. Climate change is in fact linked to every single UN Sustainable Development Goal, from health to hunger and everything else in between. In August, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued a code red for humanity, reminding us that time is running out. The planet is already 1.2 degrees warmer than pre-industrial times, and if this rises above 1.5 degrees, which it’s on course to do, this will have catastrophic consequences for our world and our lives now and in the future.

Here’s some more information that makes for sad reading: nearly one million species are currently threatened with extinction, and nearly two million kilometres squared of natural habitat has been lost since 2000. It’s quite clear that, as a collective, we’re not doing nearly enough.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already stated the UK’s intention to be net zero by 2050, and we can expect a raft of similar pledges over the coming weeks from leads around the globe. Some will be grand gestures for other administrations to sort out long after the leaders are gone, and others will most probably be a drop in the plastic-riddled ocean. Collective responsibility and effort is required, yet most countries are not hitting or even getting close to the goals agreed at the Paris agreement, so even after ambitious targets are set, it’s best to take them with a pinch of salt.

And that pinch of salt now isn’t enough: more seasoning is required. Many governments are really going to town lobbying to get a crucial UN scientific report altered to suit their agenda. Countries with lots of oil want to downplay its impact, and countries which export lots of meat want that impact downplaying too. While this isn’t surprising in the least, it does ask questions around the sincerity of all those nations in trying to tackle the climate emergency.

But what’s all this got to do with my internal operations at my company, you might ask? Well businesses are some of the worst culprits for contributing to the climate catastrophe, and your employees care about how green you are as an organisation. And yet despite all this, nearly half of the FTSE100 have no net zero commitments in place at all, and many large corporations have barely even started to address the impact they have.

In essence, the role of businesses in tackling the climate emergency is pivotal. Industry accounts for around 23 percent of greenhouse gases in the United States, a figure not too dissimilar to the United Kingdom at around 18 percent. Those that have put in clear sustainability goals have attracted top talent and have better retention, though from the same survey many people think businesses only pay lip service to sustainability as a box-ticking exercise. Greenwashing is rife, but your employees will see right through it.

There will be a lot of momentum coming from COP26, and it would be a missed opportunity not to utilise it to increase employee engagement around the matter. As an internal communicator, here are some things you can go to get the conversation moving.

Speak with your sustainability director

First things first, the person with the finger on the pulse is your Sustainability Director, or the most suitable equivalent. They know better than most what developments and in the (non-toxic) pipeline, the pain points or feeling amongst your Executive Committee, and also crucially how employees are feeling about the company’s journey towards a sustainable future.

If you’re talking with your sustainability director once in a blue moon, you need to ensure this becomes a regular and consistent line of communication. Even if there is nothing specific to communicate, a monthly call between members in IC and sustainability is critical to catch opportunities when they arise, placate issues when required, and ensure workflows and strategies are aligned.

Encourage a review of operations

If you can’t get your Executive Committee to make a couple of commitments now, with climate change in the spotlight all around the world, then you have something of a sustainability stagnation. Again, working with stakeholders in sustainability and ESG, see where you are at in your journey and what you need to do, or could do, to become more green.

If a small commitment can be agreed upon and implemented, that’s ok – just make sure it’s part of a regular mailer to the business, such as a weekly newsletter, and don’t mention COP26 or other landmark meetings or gestures. If you think it’s a larger commitment, then you can start creating a core script and a plan around how you are going to communicate this.

Get leadership buy-in

This doesn’t just mean that they agree to something, but that senior leaders passionately advocate sustainability in your business. If you are executing a particular campaign, their buy-in, posting on their channels, and talking about it at meetings, will help the project land, which you can use to keep momentum going.

Amplify your current messages

Even if you aren’t committing to, or doing anything new, if you’ve previously committed to targets, it’s worth reminding people what they are. If you have any data to show you are hitting your goals, and you are in a position to say the business will continue to review operations as an ongoing and malleable strategy, this will help selling-in the message. Even if your race for sustainability is a slow one, if you can communicate why, with data and rationale to support, people will be more receptive.

Read the room (or the Yammer feed, at least)

It’s highly likely you will have green groups or equivalents in your enterprise social network platform (ESN). Read through the comments and see how engaged people are and on what topics. Also see if sustainability topics are coming up on regular channels not necessarily around sustainability operations.

Work with your networks – engage the passionate

There are those that are passionate and then there are those that are passionate! Before you announce anything new you must get the most engaged employees on board. While you might not be in a position to announce specific targets and can’t go into granular detail all the time, working with the networks or individuals to achieve your goals will make a massive difference. The last thing you want is to announce new targets or a new initiative to find that those most engaged in sustainability do not agree with the initiative or feel it isn’t enough. While you can’t please everybody, working with these stakeholders as a symbiotic relationship is essential.

This is a journey, not a chest beating exercise

Unless the commitment to sustainability in your company truly is staggering, make sure you tell the story with sensitivity. It’s highly likely the business you work for is currently not carbon neutral, and that actually what you are doing is in some way damaging the planet.

Acknowledge where you are at and own it. If you are honest in your messaging but sincere in where you want to go to next and how you will do it, it will go down better with employees than fiddling data or throwing around whataboutisms. Also, and this is vital, if you have recently set some targets, make sure that a suitable spokesperson/people are able to run a few sessions open to all employees. There may well be technical data or specific questions that only experts can answer, so it’s essential internal comms keep this relationship airtight with ESG stakeholders. Stagger this engagement so it keeps momentum.

Get your colleagues engaged at work and home

Many of us continue to work from home and would appreciate hints and tips. Did you know around 85 percent of our battery exhaustion from a laptop is when we’re not actually using it? If everyone turned their laptop off just during lunch, it would have a hugely beneficial impact on the environment.

As an internal communicator you must be careful not to make this a lecturing exercise but an enjoyable one. Even if you don’t have anything new to announce as a business, if you do this in the right way, employees will appreciate it. And those passionate employees we alluded to earlier, well why don’t you enable them to help this land by offering workshops, Q&As, and advice?

Get this mix right, and you should be able to maximise the effectiveness of your communications.

Don’t be a COP out, the time to talk about sustainability is now.