Microsoft’s annual Ignite conference took place this month and as always, delivered a range of exciting updates and developments in their world.
Microsoft Search has some new functions! simply’s Jonathan Phillips has all the details direct from Microsoft Ignite 2020. People-centric searching, conversation searching and more are explored in this video.
THE AUTHOR
Jonathan Phillips, Head of Consulting at simplycommunicate
Jonathan is a 25-year veteran of digital and internal communications, having worked client-side at Coca-Cola European Partners (where he was Head of Digital Communications). Jonathan now leads a team of brilliant consultants at simply, helping global clients meet their employee and business needs. In addition, he is an advisor to the UK government and an experienced non-exec director.
