Our simplysummit is fast approaching and our own Jonathan Phillips tells you what to expect from our agenda, jam-packed with exciting keynotes and case studies.

Join us on 19th November for our virtual conference where we showcase the best in the world of digital communications! TV presenter and diversity champion June Sarpong will be our opening keynote, followed by some fantastic tech updates (apart from ours!) from our partners at Microsoft, insightful speaker sessions from organisations such as Co-Op, GSK and Facebook and a succession of networking opportunities and roundtable discussions to explore! Comedian and former TV executive Cally Beaton will close the show on a high until we are back to do it all again next year! And last but not least? The event is completely FREE. Get your tickets here!

