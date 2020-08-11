Vertel, Australia’s largest privately-owned telecommunications carrier, has revealed the top 10 technologies that will impact workplaces between 2020 and 2025.
Recent global events have acted as a disruptive force that has accelerated the adoption of alternative work practices and it’s unlikely we will return to our previous behaviours.
simply’s own research and analysis conducted in Q3 2020 suggests that the technologies we’ve adopted to enable the digital workplace, as a direct result of 2020, will continue to evolve exponentially.
In a whitepaper commissioned by Vertel and undertaken by Tech Research Asia, the paper explores the technologies which are likely to rise up the enterprise agenda over the next few years. Technologies they cover include:
- Software-defined workplace data infrastructure
- AI and virtual assistants
- Automation
While these are of no surprise, if you’re building a business case for the introduction of a new platform in the region, this report may help aid your case.
THE AUTHOR
simplycommunicate
Connecting passionate people with transformative technology for better business results.
What we’re talking about…
Browse the type of content you can expect as a member of our community
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Analysis & Metrics
Advice and guidance on undertaking analysis and measuring success of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Culture & Engagement
Creating inspiring and positive workplaces by powerfully combining technology and people.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Project Management
Practical advice, templates and support to help you design and deliver a world-class digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Diversity & Inclusion
Workplaces excel when they embrace diversity. Get guidance to help you build truly diverse businesses at all levels.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Strategy & Leadership
Helping you deliver a strategically-driven approach accross all aspects of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Channels
Maximise the impact and reach of your communication channels with case studies, research and tips.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Content
Ideas and the latest trends for delivering content with an impact.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technology & Platforms
Members get a wealth of information, case studies and insight on how others have made different platforms work.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technologies of the future
What do we need to be planning ahead for? Everything you need to know about workplace technology of the future.
Browse >>