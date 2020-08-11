Vertel, Australia’s largest privately-owned telecommunications carrier, has revealed the top 10 technologies that will impact workplaces between 2020 and 2025.

Recent global events have acted as a disruptive force that has accelerated the adoption of alternative work practices and it’s unlikely we will return to our previous behaviours.

simply’s own research and analysis conducted in Q3 2020 suggests that the technologies we’ve adopted to enable the digital workplace, as a direct result of 2020, will continue to evolve exponentially.

In a whitepaper commissioned by Vertel and undertaken by Tech Research Asia, the paper explores the technologies which are likely to rise up the enterprise agenda over the next few years. Technologies they cover include:

  1. Software-defined workplace data infrastructure
  2. AI and virtual assistants
  3. Automation

While these are of no surprise, if you’re building a business case for the introduction of a new platform in the region, this report may help aid your case.

