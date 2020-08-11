Enter the metaverse.

You know those newspaper headlines from 30-odd years ago that say the internet is a fad and won’t properly catch on, or if you go back a bit further you can read that the best kind of pick-me-up is a nice glass of water with a bit of radium for energy, well I do feel like predicting what the future of work could look like as we begin to enter the metaverse rings similar alarm bells. If the argument is it’s the future, the metaverse could go the way of the mini-disc, and if the argument is it’s going to fade into obscurity, then you run the risk of it doing what Zuckerberg says it will: become as normal as being in a 2D, bricks and mortar world.

Nonetheless, here we go.

Facebook obviously rebranded to become Meta recently, in a push to move into a more immersive experience, using both augmented reality and virtual reality to change the way we live our lives on a daily basis. As Mark Zuckerberg puts it: “an embodied internet where you’re in the experience, not just looking at it. And we call this, the metaverse.” Basically, our daily lives transcend across more than one reality and this will become normal. If you’d like to see his announcement in full, here it is:

While Zuckerberg’s vision will change the way we do pretty much everything – from how we engage with family and friends to how we shop, as well as how we experience our digital life and everything else in between, what difference will it really make in the world of work? He believes that the internet as we know it, as Sir Tim Berners Lee’s gloriously designed web of connectivity, is going to not only transform but believes the metaverse will be the “…successor to the mobile internet.”

Here’s where there are likely to be some changes.

Meetings are likely to become much more immersive

Zoom, and then some. Hybrid working is here to stay, and so are some of the platforms that really ‘won’ during the pandemic. Video channels and chat functions like Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Slack have been utilised more than ever as people left the offices and stayed at home, and it’s only normal that technology would look to become more inclusive and immersive as we move into the future (more on Teams shortly).

Early adoption of tech in the metaverse is more likely to be a talking point and a bit of fun, quite frankly, but as the technology improves and people become more accustomed to it, this will shift and will likely become a completely normal way to communicate in the future.

We’re more at ease with tech now

It’s not just those who embrace new tech that are now more comfortable using different digital devices and products every day for work or leisure. The pandemic meant that more people than ever have had to use technology in their daily lives and this has boosted digital proficiency for those that have access and affordability for the devices.

One of the key issues moving forward is the continued issue around digital poverty. Hundreds of millions of people will miss out on these capabilities, which on a much wider level means access to learning and education is far larger. This will only serve to deepen the digital divide and make inequality more acute, though this is perhaps a discussion for another day.

We’re already in the metaverse

No, I’m not talking about Tron.

Let’s remember that AR and VR are not new. AR and VR are massive in the gaming world, and people have been using VR in a work context for years, with surgeons, pilots, astronauts and even soldiers using VR in their training, though the technology will undoubtedly become more immersive in the future. Estimates show VR will be used in around 23 million jobs worldwide by the end of the decade.

Just days after Facebook became Meta, Microsoft brought out its version of the metaverse (albeit avatars didn’t have legs), called Mesh, so it’s important to note this isn’t just Mark Zuckerberg hatching up plans, it’s a race between and amongst the biggest tech giants in the world. Mesh can now be used on Teams, so if you want to be immersed in the metaverse from the very beginning, there is the opportunity to do this.

Take a look at the launch by Satya Nadella, CEO and Chairman of Microsoft Corporation:

The metaverse is here, and it’s not only transforming how we see the world but how we participate in it – from the factory floor to the meeting room. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/h5tsdYMXRD — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 2, 2021

The positive to take from this is tech giants will look to dwarf others in the market and win the race to the top, which in turn should make for a better experience for the end-user.

And earlier this year Facebook introduced Infinite Office, a half-way house between reality as we currently know it and virtual reality. VR headset Facebook Horizon is also in beta mode, a product that will enable you to play games and have fun, but also collaborate and share ideas in a working environment. Using Facebook Horizons, you can join as an avatar and dial into a virtual room, using the Oculus VR headset. A bunch of companies are already living in the metaverse and spoke to Wired about the benefits of this.

The metaverse (might) boost productivity

We all learn differently and another way to engage with colleagues, and in a way that feels somewhat like a level playing field, could enable agile and fluid communications and creativity. Younger people coming into the workforce will be accustomed to gaming using VR, and this will be an easy adoption for them (and not even all that new), as they look to make this switch in their professional lives too. Less Fortnite, more here’s a massive project, you’ve got a fortnight.

And just on a practical level, the metaverse is another reason not to come into the office. Research has shown that by working from home, people are able to boost productivity, so having a metaverse-like meeting might mean more efficiency and allow for more creativity.

The metaverse doesn’t transmit viruses (in the traditional sense)

You can’t transmit human diseases to one another if you’re on a VR headset at home.

However, this is a rather bleak look at where we’re going in society, and the pandemic has actually heightened how much people do rely on real, human interaction, so I am a bit sceptical this is a bona fide reason why the metaverse is the future. It also smacks somewhat of E. M. Forster’s (dare I say dystopian novella) The Machine Stops, where going outside your house at all becomes something so peculiar that is arouses suspicion from the authorities.

However, if you don’t ‘need’ to go into work, this experience could mean you reduce the times you mingle around with hundreds of people. And it’ll definitely be less boring (at least at first), than looking at your co-worker’s shelves for the 10th time this week.

Issues in the meta world

1) Is your CEO really going to go all-in on a metaverse future? I would say that for most industries, the answer to that is emphatically no. This brings us back to the point that this could take decades to properly create tech that really does enable more creativity and efficiency, and isn’t just an exercise in having a bit of fun with a headset.

2) There will also undoubtedly be issues around security, too, and how much a manager or employer can monitor your very much recorded actions.

3) It’s also, at least for now, just not as practical as a phone call.

4) Headsets aren’t cheap. Is your company going to buy a headset for everyone?

5) Will people (at least at first), forget they’re in a working (kind of real) environment. That’ll be fun for HR and internal comms if people start acting inappropriately.

6) The metaverse is made by men. At least three-quarters of people working in tech are men. It’s likely to be a man’s world in virtual reality, even with conscious efforts made for it to be wholly representative.

What does this mean for internal comms?

Good question. A lot will depend on what comes out, when, how much, and where. simplycommunicate reached out to Meta to ask if Workplace from Meta was going to implement any AR or VR technology in the future and wasn’t really given an answer, while we have seen Microsoft implement Mesh but quite frankly at this stage it looks more like a bit of fun.

For sure early adopters will want their senior leaders taking meetings, town halls, and perhaps even company-wide updates using this technology as an engagement tool – that culture will come from the top – though in time it is likely that the technology will be adopted more widely as it becomes more normalised. Right now, crunching the numbers or communicating that there needs to be redundancies feel like they belong in a more traditional format, and there will always (surely) be a time where a floating avatar just isn’t appropriate.

I think you’ve got a few more years yet to worry about your intranet not doing what you want it to before overly concerning yourself with the metaverse, but once this momentum properly starts you can expect it to be the next big thing that will not only consume our professional lives, but our personal ones too.

The verdict: the metaverse doesn’t have to swallow you up

The metaverse will take decades to come to fruition. In the meantime, and more than likely for a long time thereafter, any work done in the metaverse will be part of the digital experience at the workplace, not front and centre of it. Thus, it may be another tool to help engagement, make people feel connected, and be involved in the business, but it’ll likely only be one way of communicating among all the other traditional methods we’re accustomed to. For some businesses it’ll be a way of replacing benefits such as ‘fruit or free tea’ in the canteen. While down the line an email or a 2D video call might be a ‘boomer’ thing to do, we’re not near that stage yet.