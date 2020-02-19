International enterprise social platform provider LumApps, worked with the John Lewis Partnership to refresh the company’s old intranet and make it the place to go for their 83000 workers.

Head of content Lisa Pantelli at simply spoke to Lisa Gubbings, partner and people engagement and knowledge manager at the John Lewis Partnership about their journey and why they chose LumApps.

In the interview, Gubbings talks about the main problem the partnership were looking to solve. They wanted to remove the amount of different channels they had on their former intranet, that were causing information duplication and missed communication among partners in the organisation. “It had almost become the dumping ground for lots of old information” Gubbings said.

In just four months, the John Lewis Partnership were able to implement the platform, migrate all content and even share the launch of their recent Christmas advert digitally to internal staff, which is something they couldn’t do on their previous platform.

Commenting on the advert launch, Gubbings said that they already had 1,000 partners on the intranet “refreshing the page waiting for the video to go live” and within 12 hours of the video release, 12,000 partners had viewed it.

For the full interview, click on the video below:

For more information on LumApps, please check out their website at www.lumapps.com and John Lewis Partnership at www.johnlewispartnership.co.uk