Our successful Microsoft teams training has seen us welcome and train over 1,000 internal communicators, HR professionals and employees. We have compiled all our knowledge on the product and have put together our top tips guide for our community.

It’s hard to believe Microsoft Teams turned three this month. With a reported 44 million people now using Teams on a daily basis, we’ve been spending a lot of time getting to grips with the platform here at simply-communicate.com and providing Teams training to our members and readers.

With so many people quickly needing to get to grips with the platform, we wanted to share three of our top Microsoft Teams hacks to help you get ahead.

1. Voicemail

The voicemail option within Microsoft Teams was a bit of a revelation. As a team, we are often out and about meeting our members, readers and partners. We’re well-accustomed to remote working. The voicemail function not only provides you with an audio, but also the transcript of the message which has been sent to you.

2. Powerful Search

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest and most powerful tools Teams offers is its seamless integration with the rest of the Office 365 apps. We tend to use Teams as our main collaboration platform but the ability to search and save files across OneDrive *AND* DropBox, Google Drive​ is hugely beneficial and saves a lot of unnecessary admin time.

3. Accessibility: Microsoft Immersive Reader

We love the Microsoft Immersive Reader tool which is available within all Teams messages.

As a hack, it’s been around a while, but we suspect it’s an under-utilised tool by many who may benefit from what it offers. For those who may be visually or hearing impaired, the Immersive Reader tool enables users to have the same experience of the platform, regardless of their ability. It can read the text aloud, at different speeds. It can show in larger font size with different colours and spacing. It can show syllables, verbs, nouns, adjectives, and sub-clauses all in different colours and even with labels.

To access it, you simply click on the 3 dots ‘…’ on any message and select it from the drop-down options presented to you.

Regular readers of simplycommunicate will know how much we enjoy getting to grips with new technologies and playing around with the different platforms out there.

If you want to take part in any of our Microsoft Teams Training sessions, please take a look at how we can support you here. Otherwise, if you have a great Teams hack to share, feel free to contact us!