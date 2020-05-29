The crowdsourcing platform for leaders has made their platform free to access indefinitely to help businesses continue their work during Covid-19.

Like other enterprise SaaS platforms, Thoughtexchange has seen a major increase in usage since the outbreak of the pandemic. In response, the organisation has decided to offer their services for free, indefinitely, to help businesses of all sizes to communicate and collaborate remotely. The Canadian company is itself mainly remote, with over 160 people working from 155 offices.

Users will have no limit access to the cloud-based platform’s features, where they can crowdsource answers to open questions, communicating with groups of 10-100k people. Users are provided with anonymized responses that they can rate to push important subjects to the top of the list. There is no limit on how many questions are asked, or on numbers of groups. Thoughtexchange use AI and data analysis to provide leaders with information needed to achieve their goals.

“Now more than ever before, leaders need to bring people together and have critical conversations to respond to the virus and ensure teams remain together within this unprecedented situation,” says Dave MacLeod, Thoughtexchange CEO. “Connecting people has been our mission since 2010 and as the COVID-19 situation progresses we have decided it is the right thing to do to unlock our platform to every single leader who can benefit from asking critical questions about the outbreak at this time. Leaders need to hear from their people right now, ease anxiety and ensure they do the right thing. We have a unique technology able to help in this situation and therefore we feel it’s imperative we make it available.”

Users have already started asking Covid-19 related questions on the platform and with free access, this is sure to inspire more conversation around the topic. For more information on the platform and to gain free access, visit www.thoughtexchange.com.