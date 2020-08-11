It’s a new year and time to reset, reassess, reevaluate. We’re of course talking about your intranet.

Written by Laura Riaz

An intranet is an amazing tool for organisations, but only if 1. Employees are using it properly and to its full advantage and 2. It includes all the features and functionalities you need.

In order to do this, it’s best to think about the process by asking yourself three simple questions. These questions are usually best considered as part of the wider team, for example between a Chief Information Officer and their IT department, including developers and tech experts.

1. What are business needs?

When asking this question, it comes down to a few factors, including company size, the industry its in and whether employees are remote, office or field based.

2. What do you want to achieve?

If you’re clear on what the business will use the intranet for, or where your current platform isn’t delivering, it’ll be easier to choose a new option. Make a list of goals you have and what’s missing, allowing you to make an informed choice.

3. What do you need from a platform?

Is it a personalised, unique appearance? Or an understated appearance with improved functionality? With an all-round focus on wellbeing at the moment, maybe you need an intranet that promotes this through better employee experience.

Kenneth Research, a global market research company, reported in December 2020 that the ‘global intranet as a service’ market is expected to reach 25.5 billion dollars by 2024, compared to 10.1 billion dollars in 2018.

They said: “The market growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud-based intranet solutions, growing need for highly efficient employee engagement, and the rise in demand for digital workplace solutions in the market.”

Jonathan Phillips, simply’s Head of Consulting said: “With the continued technical advancements, there’s always an opportunity to migrate and upgrade. If your platform is no longer fit for purpose — maybe it’s out of support or no longer meeting your employee and business needs — then it’s time to consider migration to something new.”

If you would like expert guidance and help in exploring alternatives, get in touch with us to find out about simplyconsulting.