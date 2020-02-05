Time to talk about mental health in the workplace

Time to Talk Day 2020 takes place each year on 6 February. With 1 in 4 of us experiencing a mental health problem in any given year, the Time to Change charity has released a free guide for workplaces, with an aim to encourage employees to get talking about mental health.

Time to Change is England’s biggest programme to challenge mental health stigma and discrimination and is run by the charities Mind and Rethink Mental Illness.

From large, company-wide events to smaller activities perfect for including at the beginning or end of a team meeting. The free activity guide by Time to Talk Day compiled features activity ideas to use as inspiration for hosting events that encourage us to open up about mental health.

Time to talk have also released a free Workplace Conversation Pack, the pack is full of tips, ideas and resources to help get workplaces talking more. The more conversations we have about mental health, the more myths we can bust and barriers we can break down – helping to end the isolation, shame and worthlessness that too many of us feel when experiencing a mental health problem.

If you want to help get you workplace talking about mental health you can download the free guides here.