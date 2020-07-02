Top Tips for Hosting a Virtual Event

While virtual event technology continues to evolve at pace, with so many varying platform options available, it’s tricky to make sense of the options available to you.

We’ll be producing a guide to some of the platforms available and detailing their uses and benefits, but having recently held our own global virtual event, here are some of our learnings for producing a large-scale internal virtual event.

Don’t try to replicate like for like​!

Embrace the opportunity and exploit the technology to make it a better, more inclusive event. How we engage in-person in how we engage virtually is very different. Think about the attendee experience and remember great content is key!