Top Tips for Hosting a Virtual Event

Internal virtual events are growing in popularity and prominence. Not only can they connect wider audiences, they are cost effective, allow for shorter lead times and are scalable.

While virtual event technology continues to evolve at pace, with so many varying platform options available, it’s tricky to make sense of the options available to you.

We’ll be producing a guide to some of the platforms available and detailing their uses and benefits, but having recently held our own global virtual event, here are some of our learnings for producing a large-scale internal virtual event.

Don’t try to replicate like for like​!

Embrace the opportunity and exploit the technology to make it a better, more inclusive event. How we engage in-person to how we engage virtually is very different. Think about the attendee experience and remember great content is key!

What can you replicate?

Here are some elements from in-person events which you can replicate virtually:

Stage : Cameras, software and screens​ all should be set-up to enhance the attendee experience.

: Cameras, software and screens​ all should be set-up to enhance the attendee experience. Audience : Can you share the delegate list, so people have an idea who else is going to be attending?

: Can you share the delegate list, so people have an idea who else is going to be attending? Agenda : PDF via email​ or hosted on the platform helps people identify what’s coming up and when they may be able to take a comfort break so they don’t miss out on all the great content!

: PDF via email​ or hosted on the platform helps people identify what’s coming up and when they may be able to take a comfort break so they don’t miss out on all the great content! Breakout rooms: Encourage smaller sessions

What do you need to think differently about?

Interactivity : Polls, backchannel chat, Q&A​ all add to the attendee experience and drives involvement.

: Polls, backchannel chat, Q&A​ all add to the attendee experience and drives involvement. Networking : Video chats alongside plenary ​or breakout sessions and a delegate directory are a great way to help people feel connected to the event and to fellow attendees. If you haven’t got video chat, can you integrate your ESN? Yammer? Teams?

: Video chats alongside plenary ​or breakout sessions and a delegate directory are a great way to help people feel connected to the event and to fellow attendees. If you haven’t got video chat, can you integrate your ESN? Yammer? Teams? Coffee : We all love a free lunch. Why not consider sending something to people in advance such as a Deliveroo voucher or Graze box​?

: We all love a free lunch. Why not consider sending something to people in advance such as a Deliveroo voucher or Graze box​? Physical : Encourage walking​ around. No one wants to sit in front of a screen four hours on end willingly. Our brains are conditioned to be receptive to information for short bursts before our minds can wander. Encouraging people to move around and frequent breaks will keep people engaged.

: Encourage walking​ around. No one wants to sit in front of a screen four hours on end willingly. Our brains are conditioned to be receptive to information for short bursts before our minds can wander. Encouraging people to move around and frequent breaks will keep people engaged. Content: keep it punchy and bitesize. Advise senior leaders to steer away from delivering lengthy keynotes.

Need some help? We offer Masterclass in Virtual Events training courses for teams who want to produce and deliver a world-class virtual experience. Drawing on our expertise in production, content and technology, get in touch to see how we can help.