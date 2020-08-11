Jonathan Phillips simply’s head of consulting is on a mission to meet with 100 inspiring people over the course of 2021. Who would be on your list?

It’s a January cliché to set a new year resolution. When asked in previous years, I’ve responded with sharp sarcasm that I was giving up rollerblading, but, inspired by others, I’ve decided to kick start the year with a challenge: meet up with an inspiring #100people.

The idea is simple enough – identify 100 people that you’ll want to catch up with during 2021. People that inspire, people that you’ll learn from, people that will make you laugh, people that will challenge you, people you value, people who share. It’s an exercise in building and nurturing networks which are invaluable in business.

But who makes the list? Now, as much as I love my family, I’ve spent a huge amount of time in their company this last 12 months already, so I’m not including them. My closest friends and colleagues have also, likely, seen quite enough of me so I’m focusing this on my broader networks. Covid has likely robbed me of the opportunity to physically meet but it has afforded new opportunities to include people that travel might otherwise exclude. Honestly, the idea of jumping on a plane to meet with folks face-to-face is intoxicating!

I’m also keeping a few places empty. It’s only January and I’m hoping that there will be people who I haven’t yet identified who I’ll want to catch up with. And maybe you’re thinking about your own networking in 2021 and you’ll want to catch up with me? Let me know – virtual coffee at the ready. Ahead of me are at least 2 catchups a week and I can’t wait.