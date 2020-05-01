Aioi Nissay Dowa Europe (AND-E), the European subsidiary of the Asian Insurance giant the MS&AD group, has launched its new group-wide Unily intranet.

Having been in the planning before Covid-19 forced the new dynamic of working from home, the business recognise the need for a single platform for shared resources for the ever-growing group.

Mike Swanborough, Group CEO, AND-E said: “The launch of our new intranet portal is a significant milestone for AND-E. As we all adapt to the changes brought about by the global pandemic it could not have been more timely. It will play a key role in keeping our teams connected, being able to capitalise on shared resources, and delivering great customer service for all our clients and partners.”

The new intranet will connect employees from all over Europe, allowing easier means of communication and collaboration, Employees can share documents, keep informed and up to date on company news, watch videos and media posted by others and source industry information.

Michael Kainzbauer, Group COO further said: “In line with our guiding principle of Kaizen (constant improvement), the launch of our new group intranet will not only consolidate communications across our many offices in Europe, but with many of our staff continuing to work from home it will also act as a community hub that allows them to share and work as a team despite being physically distanced.

“When we began the project nine months ago, we asked for input from our staff and we will continue to use their thoughts and ideas to develop the platform with new tools and functionality that will streamline our processes to make it even easier for our colleagues to provide the best possible service and support for our customers.”

For more information about Unily visit www.unily.com

