Virtual Events Institute (VEI) which boasts an impressive advisory board made up of senior global market leaders from organisations such as LinkedIn, has launched a global platform for the event industry to “educate, discuss, inspire and do business”.

The platform will offer community networking, summits, training, awards and discussions around virtual and hybrid events. In August, VEI will launch a 10 module-certification training course aimed to deliver key skills and knowledge in planning and executing virtual events. Since the pandemic, virtual events have taken centre stage, enabling businesses to continue with their planned events and open up to a global audience. VEI’s platform comes just at the right time.

Co-founder and director of VEI, RD Whitney, said: “As innovation evolves us eventually towards a hybrid event future, VEI will become the trusted community of experts to discover, learn and share best practices in the rapidly evolving virtual event industry. The launch of the VEI certification program will set the standard and help raise the bar for virtual event evolution around the world.”

Michael Barnett, co-founder and director of VEI and CEO of InGo, said: “Together the Event Virtualisation Summit and the Virtual Events Institute will advance a new profession who fulfil the new and unprecedented need to bring people together virtually and support bringing people together physically.”

VEI advisor, co-founder of LinkedIn and entrepreneur and Eric Ly, said: “I believe there is a great opportunity in the virtual and hybrid approach to events and I am excited to play a key role in advancing the cause.”